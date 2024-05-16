Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Campfires OK for long weekend, but Category 2 fires banned in Okanagan

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 16, 2024 9:08 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Campfires still allowed in B.C. on May long weekend'
Campfires still allowed in B.C. on May long weekend
WATCH: Despite wildfires already burning B.C.'s forests, there will be no campfire ban this long weekend. As Angela Jung reports, campers say while they understand the importance of a ban, they're excited to have the full camping experience.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Southern Interior will join other parts of B.C. this week when Category 2 open fires undergo their annual ban.

The ban in the Kamloops Fire Centre will begin Friday at noon, though campfires are still allowed as the province gets ready to celebrate the May long weekend.

“This prohibition is being enacted to help prevent human-caused wildfires and protect public safety,” said the BC Wildfire Service.

The Category 2 open fires ban will be in place until Oct. 11, or until it’s rescinded.

Click to play video: 'Task force put out hundreds of abandoned backcountry fires in 2023'
Task force put out hundreds of abandoned backcountry fires in 2023

A Category 2 open fire is a pile of material that does not exceed two metres in height and three metres in width, or grass or stubble that does not exceed 0.2 of a hectare.

Story continues below advertisement

BC Wildfire says anyone conducting Category 2 open fires in the region must extinguish them by noon on Friday.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

It’s the second fire ban for the region, which saw larger Category 3 open fires banned earlier this month, on May 3.

Earlier this week, BC Wildfire said it wasn’t implementing any campfire prohibitions, but did ask the public to be vigilant.

Trending Now

“We want people to enjoy the long weekend but do so responsibly,” said Cliff Chapman of BC Wildfire, “and if you see something, please call it in, even if you think it has already been called in.”

Click to play video: 'Heart-shaped fire on Tofino beach sparks outrage'
Heart-shaped fire on Tofino beach sparks outrage

Also Friday at noon, the Coastal Fire Centre will be banning Category 2 and 3 open fires. Those bans will be in place until Oct. 31 or until it’s rescinded.

Story continues below advertisement

More information about fire bans and restrictions is available online.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices