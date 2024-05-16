Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 Surrey police officers could face charges over wrong-way driver crash

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 16, 2024 3:50 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'IIO looking into serious multi-vehicle crash in Surrey'
IIO looking into serious multi-vehicle crash in Surrey
A surrey intersection was the scene of a dramatic multi- vehicle crash early Sunday morning, a collision now being investigated by the police watchdog agency. As Kamil Karamali reports from surrey, video obtained by Global News shows that that collision may have happened after police were pursuing a suspect vehicle. – Jun 18, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

British Columbia’s civilian police watchdog has opened the door to charges against two Surrey police officers over a crash last year.

The collision happened around 8 a.m. on June 18, involving a suspect vehicle speeding the wrong way into oncoming traffic. Part of the incident was captured on dash camera video.

At the time, Surrey RCMP said officers were responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle and possible “indecent act” in a parking lot at the Green Timbers Urban Forest.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) said at the time that two people, a man and a woman, were in the vehicle.

When police arrived, the vehicle sped off on 100 Avenue, and was then involved in a multi-vehicle crash where the route intersected with 140 Street, Mounties said at the time.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Woman drives wrong way on Highway 99, causes head-on crash'
Woman drives wrong way on Highway 99, causes head-on crash
Trending Now

The male driver tried to flee on foot, but police deployed a Taser and arrested him. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to an RCMP release. No one else was seriously hurt in the crash.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

In a media release Thursday, the IIO said its new Chief Civilian Director Sandra Hentzen concluded there were reasonable grounds to believe two officers had committed “grounds to pursue” and driving offences.

One officer is with the Surrey RCMP and one is with the Surrey Police Service.

Hentzen has forwarded a report on the incident to the BC Prosecution Service, which is responsible for approving charges.

The IIO’s mandate is to investigate all police interactions resulting in serious injury or death, regardless of whether there is an allegation of wrongdoing.

Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices