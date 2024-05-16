Manitoba RCMP warns drivers to stay sober during busy long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

With the May Long weekend around the corner, the Manitoba RCMP is reminding drivers to stay sober behind the wheel.

Insp. Michael Gagliardi, the officer in charge of Manitoba’s traffic services, said Thursday that RCMP can conduct roadside screenings anytime, anywhere, without needing reasonable grounds to suspect impairment, thanks to a legislation change in 2018.

Every driver who is pulled over — whatever the reason — is required to participate in mandatory alcohol screening.

“There’s no bias, there is no discretion — everyone pulled over by the RCMP traffic services is asked to blow into an approved alcohol screening device,” Gagliardi said. “We need to use all the tools we have because telling people to drive sober is just not having the impact we need.”

Gagliardi said roads in the province are always much busier than usual during May long weekend, which happens to fall in the middle of Canada Road Safety Week.

It also means a greater RCMP presence on the lookout for dangerous behaviour.

“The three main factors we find that have been proven to lead to fatal collisions are impaired driving, speeding, and distracted driving,” he said.

“Our boots are also still firmly on the ground. We are always patrolling the roadways conducting enforcement. Drive sober. Buckle up. Slow down. Stay focused. Choose to get home safely. If we all make that choice, there will be a lot less tragedy on Manitoba roadways.”