Be prepared, reduce injury risk this long weekend: B.C. Search and Rescue

Heading into the beautiful backcountry this May long weekend?

If so, B.C. Search and Rescue is asking outdoor enthusiasts to be prepared so that potential help resources aren’t stretched in what’s traditionally a busy three days.

“We want to keep search and rescue task numbers as low as possible and reduce the severity of any tasks that do happen,” said BCSAR.

“Recreationalists play a key role in search and rescue, beginning with what they do before their adventures start and during an emergency which can make or break the outcome of any outdoor experience.”

The agency added that as the public enjoys mountain biking, hiking, rock climbing, paddling or camping for the first time this season, “we ask that they remember the 3,400 B.C. volunteer search and rescue members who would also like to enjoy their long weekend.”

To reduce callouts and reduce injuries, BCSAR strongly encouraged the below sites.

“Most of our injured or lost subjects were just out for a day hike or just out for a quick climb or just picking mushrooms at their usual secret spot,” said Lauren Phillips of Prince George Search and Rescue.

“If you find yourself ‘just’ doing a day trip this weekend, ask yourself what would happen if something went wrong. When hikers, campers, mountain bikers and all outdoor enthusiasts plan ahead, it helps all search and rescue volunteers, too.”

John Blown of North Shore Rescue says as a volunteer, “I greatly appreciate folks who research their adventures thoroughly beforehand, making sure they have the right equipment and training before deciding where to go – if the public do need rescuing (it happens) it makes the rescue go much smoother when enthusiasts have and are prepared.”