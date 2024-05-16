Menu

Canada

Be prepared, reduce injury risk this long weekend: B.C. Search and Rescue

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 16, 2024 4:25 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Inside look at SAR training'
Inside look at SAR training
Right now, there are thousands of everyday British Columbians on standby, ready to spring into action at any moment in an emergency situation. They are our search and rescue volunteers who are highly skilled professionals that undergo intensive training. Our cameras were taken along on a full day exercise on Vancouver Island. Cassidy Mosconi has the story. – May 5, 2024
Heading into the beautiful backcountry this May long weekend?

If so, B.C. Search and Rescue is asking outdoor enthusiasts to be prepared so that potential help resources aren’t stretched in what’s traditionally a busy three days.

“We want to keep search and rescue task numbers as low as possible and reduce the severity of any tasks that do happen,” said BCSAR.

Click to play video: 'Rescue along forest service roads increase'
Rescue along forest service roads increase

“Recreationalists play a key role in search and rescue, beginning with what they do before their adventures start and during an emergency which can make or break the outcome of any outdoor experience.”

The agency added that as the public enjoys mountain biking, hiking, rock climbing, paddling or camping for the first time this season, “we ask that they remember the 3,400 B.C. volunteer search and rescue members who would also like to enjoy their long weekend.”

To reduce callouts and reduce injuries, BCSAR strongly encouraged the below sites.

Click to play video: 'Hiker rescued after fall into Vancouver Island canyon'
Hiker rescued after fall into Vancouver Island canyon
“Most of our injured or lost subjects were just out for a day hike or just out for a quick climb or just picking mushrooms at their usual secret spot,” said Lauren Phillips of Prince George Search and Rescue.

“If you find yourself ‘just’ doing a day trip this weekend, ask yourself what would happen if something went wrong. When hikers, campers, mountain bikers and all outdoor enthusiasts plan ahead, it helps all search and rescue volunteers, too.”

John Blown of North Shore Rescue says as a volunteer, “I greatly appreciate folks who research their adventures thoroughly beforehand, making sure they have the right equipment and training before deciding where to go – if the public do need rescuing (it happens) it makes the rescue go much smoother when enthusiasts have and are prepared.”

Click to play video: 'Crews rescue injured hiker, dog near Port Alberni'
Crews rescue injured hiker, dog near Port Alberni
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

