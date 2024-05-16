Menu

Traffic

2-vehicle collision closes portion of Highway 97 in Kelowna

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 16, 2024 12:51 pm
1 min read
File photo of an RCMP vehicle in Kelowna, B.C. View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP vehicle in Kelowna, B.C.
A two-vehicle collision is snarling traffic along Highway 97 in Kelowna.

Police say the collision is south of the airport, at the intersection of Edwards Road, and that the northbound lanes of Highway 97 have been temporarily closed to traffic.

Motorists are being rerouted onto Edwards Road, with RCMP adding that Emergency Health Services is also on scene.

Southbound traffic has been slowed but remains open.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area if possible and to use alternate routes.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

