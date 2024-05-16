2-vehicle collision closes portion of Highway 97 in Kelowna

A two-vehicle collision is snarling traffic along Highway 97 in Kelowna.
Police say the collision is south of the airport, at the intersection of Edwards Road, and that the northbound lanes of Highway 97 have been temporarily closed to traffic.
Traffic Tips: Slow down, move over. It’s the law
Trending Now
Motorists are being rerouted onto Edwards Road, with RCMP adding that Emergency Health Services is also on scene.
Southbound traffic has been slowed but remains open.
Police are asking motorists to avoid the area if possible and to use alternate routes.
More on Canada
- Need info from a doctor or nurse? YouTube Health is expanding its expertise
- ‘Not going to stop’: Family of man missing from Halifax hospital appeal for help
- N.S. to make people pay big money for burning illegally during wildfire season
- Housing affordability shows biggest improvement in nearly 5 years in Q1. Why?
Comments