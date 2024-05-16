The Mirage closing: Landmark Las Vegas resort rebranding as Hard Rock Hotel

Send this page to someone via email

After 34 years on the Las Vegas Strip, the Mirage hotel-casino, as well as its iconic streetside erupting volcano, will close and be replaced by a brand-new Hard Rock Hotel.

Staff at the megaresort learned of the closure during a town hall-style meeting on Wednesday morning, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. About 3,300 Mirage employees were told they would be laid off, 140 of whom have been employed at the hotel since its opening day.

The Mirage will officially close its doors on July 17, with the Hard Rock Las Vegas set to open in spring 2027.

The current 80-acre (32-hectare) Polynesian-themed property will be extensively renovated and made to feature a nearly 700 feet (about 210 metre) tall guitar-shaped hotel tower that will overlook the centre of the Strip.

Much to the dismay of many Vegas residents and tourists, Hard Rock does not currently have plans to keep the Mirage’s famous volcano, which erupts nightly in a beloved fiery spectacle. The volcano, which debuted with the hotel’s opening in 1989, predates other nearby Vegas landmarks, including the Venetian’s canals and the Bellagio’s dancing fountains.

The Volcano at The Mirage is so unique and fun 🌋🔥🔥 I will be so sad if this goes 😭#TheMirage #TheMirageVolcano #LasVegas #SaveTheVolcano 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/93BrWUCCOO — Wendy C (@Wendy_V_C_82) June 22, 2022

The Mirage is expected to pay US$80 million (about C$109 million) in severance to its employees.

One union, Culinary Local 226, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that its 1,700 workers will receive US$2,000 (nearly C$2,730) for every year of employment at the Mirage plus pension and health benefits for six months. Employees who have been laid off can alternatively opt for lesser compensation if they wish to be called back for work at the Hard Rock while maintaining seniority.

The Mirage said the Hard Rock’s opening will likely nearly double the current number of jobs at the hotel, with the new development expected to employ around 7,000 people.

In a statement posted to Facebook, the Mirage thanked their patrons with 34 years of business.

“We look forward to the beginning of an exciting journey into a new era as Hard Rock Las Vegas will ignite the Strip with entertainment, innovation and world-class hospitality,” the statement reads. “We would like to thank all team members at The Mirage for their incredible commitment and helping us provide memorable experiences for our guests.”

The Seminole Tribe of Florida, which owns Hard Rock International, purchased the Mirage from MGM Resorts in 2022 for over US$1 billion (about C$1.36 billion).

The Hard Rock Las Vegas will reportedly feature 25 restaurants and a 5,000-seat theatre.

All of the Mirage’s entertainment will also shutter. The Beatles LOVE by Cirque du Soleil will close on July 6. The Beatles production ran for 18 years. Shin Lim: LIMITLESS is expected to end its show run on July 14.

The Mirage has cancelled all reservations made beyond July 14. Anyone with a reservation after the hotel’s closing date has been asked to contact the Mirage’s guest service department, or the third party that handled the booking.

Refunds for direct bookings will be issued in the next seven to 10 days. Third-party reservations will be subject to independent booking policies.

Information regarding redemption details about the Mirage’s casino chips and slot vouchers can be found on the casino.hardrock.com website.

The Mirage is the second Strip resort to close this year. The Tropicana Las Vegas closed after being open for 67 years. The location will become a baseball stadium for the Oakland A’s organization, which is relocating to Vegas.