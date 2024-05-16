Crash in ditch leads to impaired driving arrest: Peterborough County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Selwyn Township, Ont., man faces impaired driving charges following a crash north of Peterborough on Tuesday night.

Peterborough County OPP say around 11 p.m., an employee at a Trent Lakes business reported that a man who was possibly impaired had driven away from the business.

Officers searched the area and found the vehicle in a ditch along Lakehurst Road. A man was seen walking away from the area, matching the description of the driver given to police.

When the man saw officers, police say he returned to advise he was the driver. Police determined he was impaired.

A 28-year-old man was charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 11.