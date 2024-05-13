Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Norwood man charged with assault, impaired driving after incident at home: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 13, 2024 12:35 pm
1 min read
Peterborough County OPP say a Norwood man faces multiple charges including assault and impaired driving following an incident at a home on May 12, 2024. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP say a Norwood man faces multiple charges including assault and impaired driving following an incident at a home on May 12, 2024. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Norwood, Ont., man faces multiple charges, including assault, following an incident at a home on Sunday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., Peterborough County OPP officers responded to a report of a dispute at a residence in the village of Norwood.

Police say the suspect left the area before officers arrived. Investigators located an individual with non-life-threatening injuries who was taken to hospital.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The suspect was found driving on Highway 7. Officers conducted a traffic stop and placed the man under arrest.

During his arrest, police say the man showed signs of impairment, and a breath demand was read to him. However, at the OPP detachment, police allege the man refused to provide a breath sample.

A 32-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, operation while impaired, failure or refusal to comply with demand, driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor and driving without a validated permit.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough.

OPP say if you or someone you know needs support as a victim of violence, among local resources is the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime. You can call it at 1-877-232-2610 or text 613-208-0747. If you are in an immediate crisis, OPP say to call 911.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices