Norwood man charged with assault, impaired driving after incident at home: OPP

A Norwood, Ont., man faces multiple charges, including assault, following an incident at a home on Sunday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., Peterborough County OPP officers responded to a report of a dispute at a residence in the village of Norwood.

Police say the suspect left the area before officers arrived. Investigators located an individual with non-life-threatening injuries who was taken to hospital.

The suspect was found driving on Highway 7. Officers conducted a traffic stop and placed the man under arrest.

During his arrest, police say the man showed signs of impairment, and a breath demand was read to him. However, at the OPP detachment, police allege the man refused to provide a breath sample.

A 32-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, operation while impaired, failure or refusal to comply with demand, driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor and driving without a validated permit.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough.

OPP say if you or someone you know needs support as a victim of violence, among local resources is the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime. You can call it at 1-877-232-2610 or text 613-208-0747. If you are in an immediate crisis, OPP say to call 911.