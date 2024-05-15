Penticton Seniors’ Society celebrates 30-year anniversary

For three decades the Penticton Seniors’ Society has provided a space for adults 50 years old and up. Which is a population that’s been steadily rising in the city for years.

“Our population [in Penticton] at this point is 31 per cent seniors,” said the president of the Penticton Seniors’ Society, Martina Begg.

That increase means the society is more than just an activity centre. It’s a place where people 50 years old and up can connect, try something new and create lasting friendships.

“Our mission is to address, loneliness, and isolation in many of our seniors and this is why we are here,” said Begg. “We are busy each day because it allows them to come and be with people and get out of their homes and have a reason to get out.”

Every week the society delivers a full schedule of activities at an affordable rate meaning that people on fixed incomes can afford to attend.

Frank Gobrecht has been a member since 2011 and gives billiards lessons at the centre.

“It keeps people busy. It gets them moving,” said Gobrecht “We have a tournament here every Friday morning at 9 o’clock it’s a whole dollar to get in.”

Every Wednesday there are Fun and Fit dance fitness classes taught by Aicha Gaboune.

“This class you don’t feel like you’re doing exercise because you’re just having fun with music and if you have an ear for this kind of music it’s really good to just keep moving,” said Gaboune.

The society is volunteer-powered and community-funded and has more than 1,2oo members.

“I am just amazed at what the centre can offer our seniors,” said the volunteer coordinator at the society, Louise McIntyre. “I’m just absolutely taking back by how volunteer-driven this society is and without our volunteers we probably wouldn’t have a centre.”

The society is always accepting new members, all you need is to be at least 50-years-old.