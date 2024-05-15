Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Penticton Seniors’ Society celebrates 30-year anniversary

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted May 15, 2024 8:55 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Penticton Seniors’ Centre turns 30'
Penticton Seniors’ Centre turns 30
The Penticton Seniors' Society has recently celebrated a milestone birthday. Sydney Morton introduces us to some of the people that helped keep the centre running over the decades since its first opening.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

For three decades the Penticton Seniors’ Society has provided a space for adults 50 years old and up. Which is a population that’s been steadily rising in the city for years.

“Our population [in Penticton] at this point is 31 per cent seniors,” said the president of the Penticton Seniors’ Society, Martina Begg.

That increase means the society is more than just an activity centre. It’s a place where people 50 years old and up can connect, try something new and create lasting friendships.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our mission is to address, loneliness, and isolation in many of our seniors and this is why we are here,” said Begg. “We are busy each day because it allows them to come and be with people and get out of their homes and have a reason to get out.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Every week the society delivers a full schedule of activities at an affordable rate meaning that people on fixed incomes can afford to attend.

Frank Gobrecht has been a member since 2011 and gives billiards lessons at the centre.

More on Lifestyle

“It keeps people busy. It gets them moving,” said Gobrecht “We have a tournament here every Friday morning at 9 o’clock it’s a whole dollar to get in.”

Every Wednesday there are Fun and Fit dance fitness classes taught by Aicha Gaboune.

“This class you don’t feel like you’re doing exercise because you’re just having fun with music and if you have an ear for this kind of music it’s really good to just keep moving,” said Gaboune.

The society is volunteer-powered and community-funded and has more than 1,2oo members.

“I am just amazed at what the centre can offer our seniors,” said the volunteer coordinator at the society, Louise McIntyre. “I’m just absolutely taking back by how volunteer-driven this society is and without our volunteers we probably wouldn’t have a centre.”

Story continues below advertisement

The society is always accepting new members, all you need is to be at least 50-years-old.

 

Related News

Sponsored content

AdChoices