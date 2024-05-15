Police look for man accused of asking teen for sexual services in northwest Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are looking for a man who is accused of asking a teen for sexual services at a recreation centre in northwest Calgary earlier this month.

Police said that on May 5, the victim was at the Thornhill Aquatic and Recreation Centre located at 6715 Centre St. N.W. when he was approached by an unknown man in the men’s change room.

Police allege the man made several unwanted comments that were “sexual in nature” and exposed himself to the victim.

Police added the victim ignored the man and left the change room shortly after the interaction. The man made more unwanted sexual comments to the victim while the victim was sitting in a common area of the recreation centre, police alleged.

The suspect is described as being between 50 and 65 years old with a heavy build and grey or light-coloured short hair. He was last seen wearing an Edmonton Oilers denim jacket, a dark blue polo shirt, dark jeans and glasses.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the suspect was driving a 2007 to 2013 brown or grey Toyota Tundra, with a rear topper and an Edmonton Oilers licence plate.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

View image in full screen Calgary police are looking for a man accused of asking a teen for sexual services at a recreation centre in northwest Calgary earlier this month. Calgary Police Service

View image in full screen Calgary police are looking for a man accused of asking a teen for sexual services at a recreation centre in northwest Calgary earlier this month. Calgary Police Service

Calgary police are looking for a man who is accused of asking a teen for sexual services at a recreation centre in northwest Calgary earlier this month. Calgary Police Service