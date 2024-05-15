Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police look for man accused of asking teen for sexual services in northwest Calgary

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted May 15, 2024 5:23 pm
1 min read
A police vehicle is seen at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
A police vehicle is seen at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary police are looking for a man who is accused of asking a teen for sexual services at a recreation centre in northwest Calgary earlier this month.

Police said that on May 5, the victim was at the Thornhill Aquatic and Recreation Centre located at 6715 Centre St. N.W. when he was approached by an unknown man in the men’s change room.

Police allege the man made several unwanted comments that were “sexual in nature” and exposed himself to the victim.

Police added the victim ignored the man and left the change room shortly after the interaction. The man made more unwanted sexual comments to the victim while the victim was sitting in a common area of the recreation centre, police alleged.

The suspect is described as being between 50 and 65 years old with a heavy build and grey or light-coloured short hair. He was last seen wearing an Edmonton Oilers denim jacket, a dark blue polo shirt, dark jeans and glasses.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the suspect was driving a 2007 to 2013 brown or grey Toyota Tundra, with a rear topper and an Edmonton Oilers licence plate.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Calgary police are looking for a man who allegedly asked a teen for sexual services at a recreation centre in northwest Calgary earlier this month.  View image in full screen
Calgary police are looking for a man accused of asking a teen for sexual services at a recreation centre in northwest Calgary earlier this month. Calgary Police Service
Calgary police are looking for a man who allegedly asked a teen for sexual services at a recreation centre in northwest Calgary earlier this month.  View image in full screen
Calgary police are looking for a man accused of asking a teen for sexual services at a recreation centre in northwest Calgary earlier this month. Calgary Police Service
Trending Now
Calgary police are looking for a man who allegedly asked a teen for sexual services at a recreation centre in northwest Calgary earlier this month. 
Calgary police are looking for a man who is accused of asking a teen for sexual services at a recreation centre in northwest Calgary earlier this month. Calgary Police Service
Calgary police are looking for a man who allegedly asked a teen for sexual services at a recreation centre in northwest Calgary earlier this month.  View image in full screen
Calgary police are looking for a man accused of asking a teen for sexual services at a recreation centre in northwest Calgary earlier this month. Calgary Police Service
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices