Suspended driver flees on stolen motorcycle during traffic stop: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police are looking for a stolen motorcycle they say was being driven by someone who wasn’t supposed to drive.

An officer on patrol noticed a green 2013 Kawasaki Ninja in the area of Woolwich Street and Speedvale Avenue around the lunch hour on Tuesday.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Investigators say the officer and driver made eye contact with each other. They say the officer immediately recognized the man as one who was suspended from driving.

Investigators say the officer attempted a traffic stop but the motorcycle fled at a high speed. They say no pursuit took place.

The motorcycle was believed to have been stolen from a storage unit in Cambridge sometime around May 1.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.