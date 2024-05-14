Rebranded Regina Street Team continues to serve community

Send this page to someone via email

As a result of amalgamating the efforts from the Regina Downtown Business Improvement District (RDBID) and The Comeback Society, the Downtown Regina Community Support Program has been rebranded the Regina Street Team (RST).

The former Downtown Regina Community Support program responds to calls to provide services for those experiencing homelessness, mental health issues, and distress involving substance-use-related situations.

Regina Mayor said the RST demonstrates the ongoing commitment to supporting our downtown community.

“Our journey began in 2020 when COVID-19 created challenges for our downtown community,” said Sandra Masters. “We listened to many people and organizations, and from those conversations, the idea for the Community Support Team emerged. The success of the Downtown Community Support Team showed us the need for a mobile program in our Regina area.”

Alicia Morrow, the founder of The Comeback Society, a non-profit organization in Regina that promotes food sovereignty, said the partnership represents a strategic alliance that aims at addressing complex social issues and fosters well-being.

“By partnering with Community & Social Impact Regina (CSIR), RST gains access to resources, expertise, and collaborative opportunities that enhance its capacity to deliver effective services and systematic change,” said Morrow. “The Regina Street Team inception is not merely a birth of a new program, but the shared realization of a vision that was rooted in ethical spaces built within kindness and empathy, and unwavering dedication to our community.”

In addition to the rebrand announcement, organizers also unveiled a van that has been provided by Capital Auto Group for the RST that will serve as a vital tool to deliver essential services to those they serve.

Robert Kraushaar, a clinical program manager, said the collaboration has been a long time coming.

“By launching the Regina Street Team, we are committed to addressing the gaps that persist because of these historical injustices and contemporary challenges,” said Kraushaar. “We put so much work into it. Lots of blood, sweat and tears.”