Whistler implements campfire ban ahead of Victoria Day long weekend

While there may be no provincial campfire bans in effect for the Victoria Day long weekend, the Resort Municipality of Whistler is snuffing out the potential of any open flames.

Whistler’s fire chief issued a ban on all fires and residential campfires effective Monday, May 13. Bonfires and open-air fires are also banned in public areas or Whistler’s parks.

The municipality said the ban will remain in effect until further notice.

CSA and ULC-rated portable campfire devices fuelled by propane remain permitted, as long as they have flames smaller than 15 centimetres.

The BC Wildfire Service confirmed Monday that it had not issued any provincial campfire bans ahead of the May long weekend, however urged anyone having a fire to be extra vigilant.

It’s also urging anyone who spots a wildfire to phone it in immediately.

As of Monday, virtually all of B.C. was listed with a fire danger rating of “moderate” or higher. Most of the Cariboo region and the northeast were listed as either “high” or “extreme” danger.