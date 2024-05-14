Fire rips through 3 homes in Peace River, injures firefighters

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters in a northwestern Alberta town spent hours early Tuesday morning battling flames that ended up destroying one home and damaging two others.

“A few firefighters suffered minor injuries,” a spokesperson for the Town of Peace River said in a news release, “but no other injuries have been reported.”

The Peace River Fire Department and the Weberville Fire Department responded to a call about a residential fire in the north end of town at around 1 a.m.

The fire chief also sent a mutual aid request to Northern Sunrise County and St. Isidore Fire Department.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

A witness told Global News neighbours rallied together to ensure everyone got out and to try to save properties while they waited for volunteer firefighters to arrive.

Fifteen firefighters responded, working up to five hours to extinguish the flames and prevent them from spreading beyond the three homes.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen A residential fire in the north end of the town of Peace River damaged three homes on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. Supplied to Global News

It was still an active scene later Tuesday morning, the town said, and members of the public were asked to avoid the area.

An investigation into the cause will take place once the scene is stabilized.

The news release said the Peace River Fire Department used its new ladder truck at this call, which “proved very beneficial in getting quick control of the fire, despite windy conditions pushing the flames towards other structures.”

The town of Peace River is located in northwestern Alberta, about 500 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.