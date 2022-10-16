Special air quality alert issued for parts of southern B.C., Peace River

Send this page to someone via email

Ongoing wildfires in both B.C. and the state of Washington have combined to create smoky conditions for much of the southern parts of the province.

Environment Canada has issued special air quality statements for Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island, the Fraser Valley and B.C. Peace River regions.

“Wildfires burning southeast of Chilliwack (near Chilliwack Lake), near Hope, near Harrison Lake, and in Washington are some of the fires producing smoke that is impacting the region,” Environment Canada staff said in the alert.

“Smoke concentrations may vary widely across the region as winds and temperatures change, and as wildfire behaviour changes. Eastern parts of the Fraser Valley that are closer to many of the wildfires may experience greater smoke impacts compared to western parts of Metro Vancouver.”

Stagnant weather patterns are forecasted for at least the next few days and it’s expected that the air quality may not change “until there is a more significant change in the weather,” Environment Canada said.

“A non-moving upper ridge has been causing this abnormal stretch of dry and above normal temperatures,” said Global BC Meteorologist Yvonne Schalle.

“A reprieve is in the forecast this week as models show that we will finally see the ridge break with rain and cooler temperatures in the forecast. Until Friday, more dry and warm weather.”

Some parts of Eastern Fraser Valley and southern Vancouver Island, especially Victoria, are between risk levels of 5-6, according to Environment Canada.

Risk levels between 5-6 signify “moderate risk.”

Compared to other cities, Vancouver has the 22nd worst air quality in the world, according to IQAir, a website that provides an air quality world index.

The Metro Vancouver Regional District is advising community members to postpone or reduce outdoor physical activity while the statements are ongoing.

Those with underlying health conditions such as lung or heart disease are at elevated risk and advised to stay indoors, possibly with air filtration or air conditioning.