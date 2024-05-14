Flag of Israel flying at Calgary City Hall

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Calgary calls it “a symbolic gesture meant to honour the people, culture and history of a country, not to show support of any political stance or conflict.”

However, the decision to allow the flag of Israel to fly outside Calgary City Hall has ignited some controversy amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

View image in full screen The flag of Israel is flying May 14, 2024 in recognition of Israel’s National Independence Day. Global News

May 14 is Israel’s Independence Day, an annual celebration of the country’s founding, history and culture.

Story continues below advertisement

In December 2023, Mayor Jyoti Gondek refused to attend the annual lighting of the menorah at Calgary City Hall, saying she wanted to remain apolitical about the conflict in Gaza.

3:09 Calgary mayor bows out of Jewish tradition, citing event’s ‘political intentions’

However, the City of Calgary says the decision to fly the Israeli flag Tuesday is in accordance with its flag-raising policy.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“Calgary has a long-standing flag raising program to recognize Calgary’s ethnic and cultural diversity, which includes recognition of national days to celebrate the nationhood of a nation or non-sovereign country,” the city says in a statement to Global News. “Today, The city joins other municipalities across Canada, including Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver, to raise a flag in commemoration of Israel’s 76th Independence Day.”

In Ottawa, the annual event was at first cancelled, then reinstated, but without the usual ceremony, after a backlash from local Jewish community advocates and politicians.

Story continues below advertisement

“We acknowledge that this year this day holds more significance to many communities, including Calgary’s Jewish and Palestinian communities who are deeply impacted by the ongoing conflict,” the City of Calgary says. “By flying a flag, we are recognizing the diversity of Calgary’s community.”