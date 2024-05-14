Menu

Fire

Hamilton police seek person of interest in Waterdown explosion that caused $1M in damages

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 14, 2024 1:23 pm
1 min read
A photo of the side of a Hamilton police cruiser. View image in full screen
Hamilton police say they have a person of interest in a fire investigation tied to the gutting of a Waterdown home in April 2024. Global News
Hamilton police are seeking a person of interest they say may be connected with a mid-April explosion and subsequent blaze that gutted a home and two vehicles in Waterdown, Ont.

Investigators say the early morning fire on April 19 near Highway 6 and Concession 4 West caused close to $1 million in damage to a two-storey home and knocked down some hydro wires.

Hamilton Fire confirmed no one was in the home and the occupants were out of town during the blaze.

Detectives have not revealed the gender of the individual they’re searching for but say surveillance video has confirmed the person has a medium build and was donning dark attire the day of the fire.

It’s also believed the individual had a black backpack with a logo in its centre.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.

