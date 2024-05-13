Menu

Sports

John Bean steps down as Calgary Sports and Entertainment CEO after 14 years

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted May 13, 2024 7:02 pm
1 min read
City of Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek, right, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, centre, and Calgary Sport and Entertainment Corp. CEO John Bean attend an announcement on plans for an events centre to replace the aging Saddledome, in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation president and chief executive officer Bean will step down and be replaced by Robert Hayes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
City of Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek, right, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, centre, and Calgary Sport and Entertainment Corp. CEO John Bean attend an announcement on plans for an events centre to replace the aging Saddledome, in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation president and chief executive officer Bean will step down and be replaced by Robert Hayes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. JMC
Calgary Sports and Entertainment president and CEO John Bean stepped down from his position on Monday after more than 14 years with the company.

According to a Monday afternoon news release, Bean made the company aware of his decision last year and helped to fill his role. Bean will assume a senior advisory role for the design and construction of the new event centre.

Robert Hayes, a former managing director for RBC’s enterprise strategic client group, will take over as CSEC’s new president and CEO.

Hayes is also the current audit committee chair for Calgary Economic Development and sits on the boards for the Calgary Film Centre, Calgary Prostate Cancer Centre and Wood’s Homes Society.

CSEC also announced the appointment of a new chief operating officer on Monday. Lorenzo DeCicco was a founding member and former president of Cavalry FC before he became the chief commercial officer with MET Brand Agency and METROPOLITAN Fine Printers in Vancouver.

DeCicco was a board member with the Calgary Chamber of Commerce, Calgary Foothills Soccer Club and the Telus Community Board. DeCicco was also the senior executive vice-president for Telus.

