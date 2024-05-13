John Bean steps down as Calgary Sports and Entertainment CEO after 14 years

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary Sports and Entertainment president and CEO John Bean stepped down from his position on Monday after more than 14 years with the company.

According to a Monday afternoon news release, Bean made the company aware of his decision last year and helped to fill his role. Bean will assume a senior advisory role for the design and construction of the new event centre.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Robert Hayes, a former managing director for RBC’s enterprise strategic client group, will take over as CSEC’s new president and CEO.

Hayes is also the current audit committee chair for Calgary Economic Development and sits on the boards for the Calgary Film Centre, Calgary Prostate Cancer Centre and Wood’s Homes Society.

CSEC also announced the appointment of a new chief operating officer on Monday. Lorenzo DeCicco was a founding member and former president of Cavalry FC before he became the chief commercial officer with MET Brand Agency and METROPOLITAN Fine Printers in Vancouver.

Story continues below advertisement

DeCicco was a board member with the Calgary Chamber of Commerce, Calgary Foothills Soccer Club and the Telus Community Board. DeCicco was also the senior executive vice-president for Telus.