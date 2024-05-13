Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Montreal’s pro ultimate frisbee team snaps 19-game losing streak, preps for home opener

By Dan Spector Global News
Posted May 13, 2024 6:08 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Montreal pro frisbee players prepping for home opener'
Montreal pro frisbee players prepping for home opener
WATCH: Montreal has a pro sports team you may not always think of – our ultimate frisbee team. The season of the Montreal Royal is well underway and now the team is preparing for its home opener on Saturday as it comes off a win over the Toronto Rush. Global’s Dan Spector reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

When the Montreal Royal defeated the Toronto Rush 15-12 over the weekend, they finally snapped a 19-game losing streak that lasted two years.

The Royal, Montreal’s very own ultimate frisbee team, are three games into their 2024 campaign and are now preparing for their home opener on Saturday at Claude Robillard Stadium against the New York Empire. They play in the Ultimate Frisbee Association, the world’s top league.

“We feel way better,” said team president Jean-Levy Champagne.

The streak had been ongoing since 2022.

After their first win in 20 tries, the Royal are convinced things are going to be different this year.

For one they’ve recruited the top offensive player in Europe 20 year old Belgian star Tobe Decraene, who moved to Montreal just to play for the Royal, who is hoping to contribute to the growth of the sport.

Story continues below advertisement

“You have like, spectacular plays every couple of minutes. More than in soccer, for example. I think that’s very appealing. There’s always something happening on the field. It’s a very attractive sport to watch. It’s also very fun to play,” Decraene told Global News.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The team has also welcomed back 42-year-old Jean-Lévy Champagne to its roster. The team president hasn’t played in 7 years but was convinced to try out by someone he just couldn’t deny.

“My 13-year-old son convinced me to try out for the team, even though I thought I was too old,” he said. “I mentor him, he mentors me, and then he convinced me into trying out, and the coach selected me.”

More on Sports

They train five days per week but none of the players get paid enough for it to be a full-time gig.  Some are still students, while others have jobs on the side.

Decraene, for example, holds ultimate frisbee workshops in schools.

Champagne says the crowd goes wild for the team at Complexe Claude Robillard.

“This is a loud crowd. We got the best fans in the league for sure in Montreal. They know their frisbee,” he said.

The stadium offers activities for children, who get in free under 5 years old. Adult tickets are about $20.

Story continues below advertisement

The Royal play the New York Empire Saturday at 6pm. 

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices