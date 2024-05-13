Montreal’s pro ultimate frisbee team snaps 19-game losing streak, preps for home opener

Send this page to someone via email

When the Montreal Royal defeated the Toronto Rush 15-12 over the weekend, they finally snapped a 19-game losing streak that lasted two years.

The Royal, Montreal’s very own ultimate frisbee team, are three games into their 2024 campaign and are now preparing for their home opener on Saturday at Claude Robillard Stadium against the New York Empire. They play in the Ultimate Frisbee Association, the world’s top league.

“We feel way better,” said team president Jean-Levy Champagne.

The streak had been ongoing since 2022.

After their first win in 20 tries, the Royal are convinced things are going to be different this year.

For one they’ve recruited the top offensive player in Europe 20 year old Belgian star Tobe Decraene, who moved to Montreal just to play for the Royal, who is hoping to contribute to the growth of the sport.

“You have like, spectacular plays every couple of minutes. More than in soccer, for example. I think that’s very appealing. There’s always something happening on the field. It’s a very attractive sport to watch. It’s also very fun to play,” Decraene told Global News.

The team has also welcomed back 42-year-old Jean-Lévy Champagne to its roster. The team president hasn’t played in 7 years but was convinced to try out by someone he just couldn’t deny.

“My 13-year-old son convinced me to try out for the team, even though I thought I was too old,” he said. “I mentor him, he mentors me, and then he convinced me into trying out, and the coach selected me.”

They train five days per week but none of the players get paid enough for it to be a full-time gig. Some are still students, while others have jobs on the side.

Decraene, for example, holds ultimate frisbee workshops in schools.

Champagne says the crowd goes wild for the team at Complexe Claude Robillard.

“This is a loud crowd. We got the best fans in the league for sure in Montreal. They know their frisbee,” he said.

The stadium offers activities for children, who get in free under 5 years old. Adult tickets are about $20.

The Royal play the New York Empire Saturday at 6pm.