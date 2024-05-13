Peterborough police service dog locates break-in suspect hiding in scrapyard

Police used a drone and its canine unit to track a suspect in a reported break-in at a business south of Peterborough, Ont., early Sunday.
The Peterborough Police Service reports officers around 3:40 a.m. responded to a report of an unknown person on the property of a scrapyard in Cavan-Monaghan Township.
Police say officers launched their RPAS (remotely piloted aircraft system) to locate a potential suspect vehicle while police service dog Isaac was called to search the yard.
Police say within minutes Isaac located a suspect hiding underneath a vehicle.
“The suspect was treated for a minor dog bite at the scene by EMS,” police stated.
A 43-year-old man from Whitby, Ont., was arrested and charged with break and enter a place with intent to commit an indictable offence
He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 4.
