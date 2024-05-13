Menu

Crime

Peterborough police service dog locates break-in suspect hiding in scrapyard

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 13, 2024 3:54 pm
1 min read
Peterborough Police Service dog Isaac lies on the ground waiting for an order. View image in full screen
Isaac, a police service dog with Peterborough Police Service, tracked down a break-in suspect at a scrapyard on May 12, 2024. Peterborough Police Service
Police used a drone and its canine unit to track a suspect in a reported break-in at a business south of Peterborough, Ont., early Sunday.

The Peterborough Police Service reports officers around 3:40 a.m. responded to a report of an unknown person on the property of a scrapyard in Cavan-Monaghan Township.

Police say officers launched their RPAS (remotely piloted aircraft system) to locate a potential suspect vehicle while police service dog Isaac was called to search the yard.

Police say within minutes Isaac located a suspect hiding underneath a vehicle.

“The suspect was treated for a minor dog bite at the scene by EMS,” police stated.

A 43-year-old man from Whitby, Ont., was arrested and charged with break and enter a place with intent to commit an indictable offence

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 4.

