Peterborough police service dog Isaac assists in pair of arrests

Peterborough Police Service dog Isaac was used for arrests for mischief and a business break-in on the weekend.
Police say on Sunday around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a rock being thrown at a moving vehicle in the area of Lansdowne Street and Brealey Drive in the west end. While officers were at the scene, they received a report of a man throwing a brick at a parked vehicle.
Canine officer Const. Robert Cowie and police service dog Isaac were in the area of the second incident and located the suspect behind a vehicle. He was arrested without incident and found in possession of two knives, police say.
A 33-year-old man from Peterborough was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, two counts each of mischief that destroys or damages property and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.
He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court later Sunday, police said.
Business break-in
On Saturday, around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to an alarm at a Neal Drive business. The canine unit discovered a door had been forced open and items inside were scattered about.
Isaac tracked the suspect about a half-kilometre away, where he was found outside another business.
Police say using Isaac for a bark and hold, along with a drawn stun gun, officers were able to take the man into custody without incident.
A 41-year-old man from Campbellford, Ont., was arrested and charged with breaking into and entering a place to commit an indictable offence and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.
He was held in custody and made a court appearance later Saturday, police said.
