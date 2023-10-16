Menu

Crime

Peterborough police service dog Isaac assists in pair of arrests

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 16, 2023 2:46 pm
Isaac, a police service dog with Peterborough Police Service, assisted in two arrests on the weekend. View image in full screen
Isaac, a police service dog with Peterborough Police Service, assisted in two arrests on the weekend. Peterborough Police Service
Peterborough Police Service dog Isaac was used for arrests for mischief and a business break-in on the weekend.

Police say on Sunday around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a rock being thrown at a moving vehicle in the area of Lansdowne Street and Brealey Drive in the west end. While officers were at the scene, they received a report of a man throwing a brick at a parked vehicle.

Canine officer Const. Robert Cowie and police service dog Isaac were in the area of the second incident and located the suspect behind a vehicle. He was arrested without incident and found in possession of two knives, police say.

A 33-year-old man from Peterborough was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, two counts each of mischief that destroys or damages property and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court later Sunday, police said.

Business break-in

On Saturday, around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to an alarm at a Neal Drive business. The canine unit discovered a door had been forced open and items inside were scattered about.

Isaac tracked the suspect about a half-kilometre away, where he was found outside another business.

Police say using Isaac for a bark and hold, along with a drawn stun gun, officers were able to take the man into custody without incident.

A 41-year-old man from Campbellford, Ont., was arrested and charged with breaking into and entering a place to commit an indictable offence and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

He was held in custody and made a court appearance later Saturday, police said.

