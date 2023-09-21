Menu

Crime

Peterborough police dog Gryphon assists in arrests for shoplifting

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 21, 2023 10:38 am
Police service dog Gryphon assisted in the arrest of two suspects in shoplifting incidents on Sept. 20, 2023. View image in full screen
Police service dog Gryphon assisted in the arrest of two suspects in shoplifting incidents on Sept. 20, 2023. Peterborough Police Service
Police service dog Gryphon offered assistance in a pair of shoplifting-related arrests in Peterborough, Ont., on Wednesday.

In the first incident around 4:40 p.m., Peterborough police officers responded to a report that a man had left a store without paying for items in the area of Lansdowne and Park streets.

Officers were directed to the man and Const. Dillon Wentworth and Gryphon were able to prevent the man from fleeing, police said.

During the arrest the man dropped a backpack, revealing he was also holding a knife in his hand, police allege.

“The suspect complied with demands to drop the knife and was taken into custody without incident,” police stated. “The store property was located and returned to the business.”

A 34-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Police also determined the man was wanted on two outstanding warrants. He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 17.

Evening arrest

Then, around 7 p.m., Wentworth and Gryphon were sent to a shoplifting incident at another business in the same area. Police say an off-duty OPP officer informed them a suspect had headed north on Park Street and was last seen near the Knights of Columbus Park.

Wentworth and Gryphon tracked and found a man, who threw property to the ground and was taken into custody without incident.

A 23-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and failing to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.

Related News
TheftPeterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimeShopliftingGryphonPolice Service Dog Gryphon
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

