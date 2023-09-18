Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Firearm call sees vehicle flee as Peterborough police draw guns, OPP find suspect

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 18, 2023 3:38 pm
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
Peterborough police are seeking four suspects following a reported street-level robbery. Global News Peterborough file
A Havelock, Ont., man is facing firearm and other charges following an incident in Peterborough on Friday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, officers were called to a home for  reports of a man pointing a firearm from a vehicle in the area of Crystal Drive and Middlefield Road.

Police say officers arrived and located the vehicle and approached with guns drawn. However, the vehicle took off, nearly striking an officer, police say.

“Officers followed but the pursuit was called off for public safety,” police said.

Investigators learned that a woman had been verbally threatened and choked during an altercation with the suspect in the vehicle.  A firearm that was not loaded was later found inside the residence.

Police say the suspect was later located by Peterborough County OPP on an unrelated matter before being turned over to municipal police.

A 49-year-old man from Havelock was arrested and charged with pointing a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault causing bodily harm (choke, suffocate or strangle), uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He was held in custody and made a court appearance in Peterborough on Saturday.

Click to play video: 'Possible hostage situation prompted McDonnel Street closure in Peterborough: police'
Possible hostage situation prompted McDonnel Street closure in Peterborough: police
