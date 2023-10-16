Menu

Crime

Wanted man found with replica handgun during arrest in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 16, 2023 11:46 am
Police in Peterborough, Ont., seized this replica handgun. View image in full screen
Police in Peterborough, Ont., seized this replica handgun. Peterborough Police Service
A man wanted on a warrant was found in possession of a replica handgun during his arrest in Peterborough, Ont., late last week, police say.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 13, canine unit Const. Dillon Wentworth and police service dog Gryphon were on general patrol on Hunter Street West when the officer located a man known to be wanted on a warrant for failing to comply with probation.

Police say the officer and Gryphon followed the man into an alleyway, where he was taken into custody. Police say the man was in possession of a replica handgun, stolen credit cards and other items.

A 39-year-old Peterborough man was arrested on the strength of the warrant and additionally charged with carrying a concealed prohibited device or ammunition, possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Police say the man is currently bound by a lifetime prohibition order to not possess any prohibited firearm including replica firearms.

He was later released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 31.

