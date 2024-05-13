Double shooting critically injures 2 people in Toronto

Toronto police say two people have critical injuries after a shooting in the city’s north end early Monday.
Police said the double shooting happened at around 3:30 a.m. near Keele Street and Finch Avenue.
Two people were shot. One of the victims was taken to hospital and the second victim attended hospital on their own, police said.
Investigators said both of the victims are in critical condition.
There is no word on suspects.
