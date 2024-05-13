Double shooting critically injures 2 people in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say two people have critical injuries after a shooting in the city’s north end early Monday.

Police said the double shooting happened at around 3:30 a.m. near Keele Street and Finch Avenue.

Two people were shot. One of the victims was taken to hospital and the second victim attended hospital on their own, police said.

Investigators said both of the victims are in critical condition.

There is no word on suspects.

SHOOTING:

Keele St & Finch Ave W

3:37am

– reports of gun shots heard in the area

– two victims located with gun shot wounds

– one victim transported to hospital

– 2nd victim attended hosp on their own

– both victims in critical condition

– unk suspect description#GO1027429

^se — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 13, 2024