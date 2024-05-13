Menu

Crime

Double shooting critically injures 2 people in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 13, 2024 6:42 am
1 min read
Police investigating a double shooting in Toronto on May 13, 2024. View image in full screen
Police investigating a double shooting in Toronto on May 13, 2024. Global News
Toronto police say two people have critical injuries after a shooting in the city’s north end early Monday.

Police said the double shooting happened at around 3:30 a.m. near Keele Street and Finch Avenue.

Two people were shot. One of the victims was taken to hospital and the second victim attended hospital on their own, police said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Investigators said both of the victims are in critical condition.

There is no word on suspects.

