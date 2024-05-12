Police investigating overnight arson at movie theatre in Scarborough

See more sharing options

Toronto police are investigating an arson at a movie theatre in Scarborough early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to a retail complex at 1571 Sandhurst Circle after receiving a call about an arson just before 4:00 a.m.

When officers arrived, Toronto Fire was already at the scene and the blaze was extinguished.

Police say the blaze caused damage to the front door of the theatre.

A container of gasoline was also located at the scene, police say.

View image in full screen Max Trotta, Global News

Police said there is no suspect description available at this time.