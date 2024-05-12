Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigating overnight arson at movie theatre in Scarborough

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted May 12, 2024 3:52 pm
1 min read
Police tape can be seen outside of a movie theatre in Scarborough. View image in full screen
Police tape can be seen outside of a movie theatre in Scarborough. Max Trotta, Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police are investigating an arson at a movie theatre in Scarborough early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to a retail complex at 1571 Sandhurst Circle after receiving a call about an arson just before 4:00 a.m.

When officers arrived, Toronto Fire was already at the scene and the blaze was extinguished.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police say the blaze caused damage to the front door of the theatre.

A container of gasoline was also located at the scene, police say.

Police investigating overnight arson at movie theatre in Scarborough - image View image in full screen
Max Trotta, Global News
Trending Now

Police said there is no suspect description available at this time.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices