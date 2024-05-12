Menu

Canada

Teen killled in fatal collision; Calgary police investigating

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted May 12, 2024 1:41 pm
1 min read
The Calgary Police Service said it is investigating a collision in the city's northeast on Saturday after a teen died at the scene. View image in full screen
The Calgary Police Service said it is investigating a collision in the city's northeast on Saturday in which a teenage boy died at the scene. Global News
The Calgary Police Service is investigating a collision in the city’s northeast on Saturday that left a teen dead at the scene.

According to a news release on Sunday morning, a silver Infiniti sedan was travelling southbound on Stoney Trail approaching McKnight Boulevard Northeast around 4:30 p.m. when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle travelled across the median and struck a light post before coming to a stop on the northbound lanes of Stoney Trail.

Police said a 15-year-old boy was ejected from the vehicle and was declared dead at the scene. The driver was taken to hospital in serious condition. Three other passengers were also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police said excessive speed is being investigated as a factor in the accident.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or may have dashcam footage is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

