Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Cranberry Portage, Man. evacuated due to wildfire

By Corey Callaghan Global News
Posted May 12, 2024 12:36 am
1 min read
A wildfire burns closely to the community of Cranberry-Portage, Man. View image in full screen
A widlfire fire burning near the community of Cranberry-Portage, Man. has prompted all 700 residents to be evacuated. Courtesy: Leeta Charlette-Miller
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A wildfire has prompted the evacuation of a northern Manitoba community.

About 700 people were forced to leave Cranberry Portage Saturday evening, the Rural Municipality of Kelsey’s Emergency Measures Coordinator told Global News.

The wildfire has been burning near the community and has since crossed Highway 10, which prompted the evacuation.

Highway 10 is closed between Cranberry Portage and Sherridon Access Rd., near Flin Flon, because of the wildfire.

Trending Now

Most evacuees are heading to The Pas, Man. Multiple buses were used to help transport people out of the community.

Story continues below advertisement

The evacuation comes as areas of Northern Manitoba have been dealing with drought conditions, causing the increased risk of wildfires.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Manitoba Wildfire Service issued a bulletin warning of numerous wildfires burning in the northern portions of Manitoba, including one that sparked evacuation orders and alerts in the Flin Flon, Man. area.

Cranberry Portage is about 100 km north of The Pas, 50 km south of Flin Flon and 700 km northwest of Winnipeg.

This is a developing story. This will be updated as more info is provided. 

 

More on Canada

Sponsored content

AdChoices