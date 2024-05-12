Cranberry Portage, Man. evacuated due to wildfire

Send this page to someone via email

A wildfire has prompted the evacuation of a northern Manitoba community.

About 700 people were forced to leave Cranberry Portage Saturday evening, the Rural Municipality of Kelsey’s Emergency Measures Coordinator told Global News.

The wildfire has been burning near the community and has since crossed Highway 10, which prompted the evacuation.

Highway 10 is closed between Cranberry Portage and Sherridon Access Rd., near Flin Flon, because of the wildfire.

Most evacuees are heading to The Pas, Man. Multiple buses were used to help transport people out of the community.

The evacuation comes as areas of Northern Manitoba have been dealing with drought conditions, causing the increased risk of wildfires.

Manitoba Wildfire Service issued a bulletin warning of numerous wildfires burning in the northern portions of Manitoba, including one that sparked evacuation orders and alerts in the Flin Flon, Man. area.

Cranberry Portage is about 100 km north of The Pas, 50 km south of Flin Flon and 700 km northwest of Winnipeg.

This is a developing story. This will be updated as more info is provided.