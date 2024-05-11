Evacuation order issued as crews fight wildfire north of Flin Flon

Send this page to someone via email

An evacuation order has been issued for a number of homes and cottages in northern Manitoba, as a result of a nearby wildfire.

Officials say the fire, north of Flin Flon, Man., grew significantly Friday night, and with more wind in the forecast, residents closest to the blaze have been asked to leave.

People in the surrounding area are also being asked to prepare to leave if the situation gets worse.

The blaze is now around 3,000 hectares, and work is now underway to set up sprinklers around structures in the area.

The province says it has also reached out for support from other provinces, and is waiting on the arrival of 10 fire crews from Ontario, as well as a number of air tankers from Saskatchewan.

It comes as crews fight another wildfire near Wanless, north of The Pas.

That fire is now over 100 hectares in size, and crews are working to set up a fire break to protect the nearby community.

Officials also warn that drivers on Provincial Trunk Highway 10 may experience reduced visibility because of the smoke.