Flair Airlines says CEO Stephen Jones is stepping down

Send this page to someone via email

Flair Airlines chief executive Stephen Jones will be stepping down this summer after more than three-and-a-half years at the helm of the discount carrier.

The CEO’s tenure spanned a turbulent period for the seven-year-old company as the airline expanded its fleet but also hit financial headwinds amid stiff competition.

Flair says a recruitment process for a replacement is underway and that chief operating officer Maciej Wilk named interim CEO until the board selects a successor.

2:13 Flair Airlines CEO seeks to reassure prospective passengers

Flair says its 20-plane fleet will “continue operating normally” during the transition, even as some hurdles from the past 18 months remain.

Story continues below advertisement

Jones suspended expansion plans earlier this year as the carrier contends with plane delivery delays and hefty debts, including $67 million in unpaid federal taxes related to import duties on its jets as of November.

In a release, the outgoing chief executive said he’s proud of enabling more Canadians to travel via the airline’s relatively low ticket prices.