Canada

Flair Airlines says CEO Stephen Jones is stepping down

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 4, 2024 3:50 pm
1 min read
Can Flair Airlines survive as the lone low-cost carrier in Canada?
It's been one month since Lynx Air shut down service in Canada, leaving Flair Airlines as the last ultra-low-cost carrier in the country. But amid a slew of reputational and financial uncertainty that has dogged the airline in just the past year, Canadians who may be looking to book spring or summer travel may be pressing pause on whether to book with the carrier. Sean Previl reports on what the company's CEO believes is in store for the company, and why the low-cost model is not easy to operate in Canada. – Mar 29, 2024
Flair Airlines chief executive Stephen Jones will be stepping down this summer after more than three-and-a-half years at the helm of the discount carrier.

The CEO’s tenure spanned a turbulent period for the seven-year-old company as the airline expanded its fleet but also hit financial headwinds amid stiff competition.

Flair says a recruitment process for a replacement is underway and that chief operating officer Maciej Wilk named interim CEO until the board selects a successor.

Flair Airlines CEO seeks to reassure prospective passengers

Flair says its 20-plane fleet will “continue operating normally” during the transition, even as some hurdles from the past 18 months remain.

Jones suspended expansion plans earlier this year as the carrier contends with plane delivery delays and hefty debts, including $67 million in unpaid federal taxes related to import duties on its jets as of November.

In a release, the outgoing chief executive said he’s proud of enabling more Canadians to travel via the airline’s relatively low ticket prices.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

