Crime

Man who poses ‘significant risk’ to children released by court into community: Durham police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 11, 2024 10:23 am
1 min read
Keith Theodore Constantin, 45. View image in full screen
Keith Theodore Constantin, 45. Handout / Durham Regional Police
A man who “poses a significant risk to the community, especially children,” has been released by a court into the community, police in Durham Region say.

Durham Regional Police issued a community safety alert Friday, warning of a “high-risk offender” who was recently released and is residing in the Oshawa, Ont., area.

Police said he has previous convictions for sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon, assault with a weapon, assault, robbery, possession of explosives, uttering threats, and failing to comply with probation orders.

Police allege the man, 45-year-old Keith Theodore Constantin, poses a significant risk to the community.

He was arrested by the Durham police offender management unit for breaching current conditions, held for a bail hearing and then released by the court the following day, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The offender management unit will continue to monitor Constantin’s whereabouts and activities. Constantin is also subject to electronic monitoring,” police said.

Police noted that under the Community Safety and Policing Act, a chief of police or their designate can disclose personal information about a person if they reasonably believe the person poses a significant risk to other people or property and that the disclosure of that information could reduce that risk.

Constantin is under a number of conditions, police said, including that he not be with anyone under the age of 16 unless the minor is accompanied by a responsible adult over 21, not be present in a variety of areas where children may be present, not use the internet, and abide by an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.

Trending Now

“Police are asking the public to stay vigilant and remain aware of your surroundings. Any suspicious or dangerous behaviours should be reported directly to police,” officers said.

