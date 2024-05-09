Fire breaks out at same Oakville house for 2nd time in days

The Oakville Fire Department says it is treating a fire at a home as suspicious as it was the second blaze at the home in just days.
A fire broke out at a detached home at around 2:50 a.m. Thursday on Bridge Road, near Third Line.
“Upon arrival, OFD crews encountered heavy smoke and flames throughout the house and aggressively attacked the fire from an exterior position,” Deputy Fire Chief Kalpana Rajgopalan told Global News.
Rajgopalan said the home was vacant and under renovations. There were no injuries reported.
She said the fire is being treated as suspicious as firefighters had been at the same address for two separate fires this week.
The first fire at the home happened on Saturday at around 2:30 a.m., Halton Regional Police told Global News.
“That fire was deemed suspicious however it was extinguished before causing extensive damage,” Halton police said.
The Oakville Fire Department, alongside Halton Regional Police, are investigating the fire. Rajgopalan said the Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal has also been notified.
- Ontario launched audits to find ‘waste’ at city hall. No one knows what they say
- Trucker’s body found in trailer in Newfoundland after failed police search in Ontario
- S&P/TSX composite down as shares of Shopify tumble, U.S. stock markets mixed
- Ontario man on trial for killing his mother takes the stand: ‘I lost it’
Comments