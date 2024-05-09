Menu

Fire

Fire breaks out at same Oakville house for 2nd time in days

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 9, 2024 9:03 am
1 min read
FILE - Oakville Fire Department says a blaze broke out at a detached home at around 2:50 a.m. Thursday on Bridge Road, near Third Line. View image in full screen
FILE - Oakville Fire Department says a blaze broke out at a detached home at around 2:50 a.m. Thursday on Bridge Road, near Third Line. Global News
The Oakville Fire Department says it is treating a fire at a home as suspicious as it was the second blaze at the home in just days.

A fire broke out at a detached home at around 2:50 a.m. Thursday on Bridge Road, near Third Line.

“Upon arrival, OFD crews encountered heavy smoke and flames throughout the house and aggressively attacked the fire from an exterior position,” Deputy Fire Chief Kalpana Rajgopalan told Global News.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Rajgopalan said the home was vacant and under renovations. There were no injuries reported.

She said the fire is being treated as suspicious as firefighters had been at the same address for two separate fires this week.

The first fire at the home happened on Saturday at around 2:30 a.m., Halton Regional Police told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

“That fire was deemed suspicious however it was extinguished before causing extensive damage,” Halton police said.

The Oakville Fire Department, alongside Halton Regional Police, are investigating the fire. Rajgopalan said the Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal has also been notified.

