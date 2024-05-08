RCMP say vehicle fire between Edmonton and Sherwood Park is suspicious

See more sharing options

Strathcona County RCMP are investigating a suspicious vehicle fire from Wednesday morning on the Anthony Henday southbound near Wye Road.

Officers responded to a vehicle that was engulfed in flames at around 6:15 a.m.

The vehicle was destroyed, RCMP said.

No one was injured and Strathcona County Fire Services extinguished the fire.

RCMP are asking anyone who has dashcam video of the area from 5:50 a.m. to 6:15 a.m. to contact them.

“Police are trying to figure out how the vehicle caught on fire,” Const. Drew Burchett said.

People can contact the Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222 TIPS (8477).