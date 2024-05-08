Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

RCMP say vehicle fire between Edmonton and Sherwood Park is suspicious

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted May 8, 2024 4:10 pm
Suspicious vehicle fire on Henday south near Wye Road on May 8, 2024.
Suspicious vehicle fire on Henday south near Wye Road on May 8, 2024. Courtesy: Strathcona County RCMP
Strathcona County RCMP are investigating a suspicious vehicle fire from Wednesday morning on the Anthony Henday southbound near Wye Road.

Officers responded to a vehicle that was engulfed in flames at around 6:15 a.m.

The vehicle was destroyed, RCMP said.

No one was injured and Strathcona County Fire Services extinguished the fire.

RCMP are asking anyone who has dashcam video of the area from 5:50 a.m. to 6:15 a.m. to contact them.

“Police are trying to figure out how the vehicle caught on fire,” Const. Drew Burchett said.

People can contact the Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222 TIPS (8477).

Suspicious vehicle fire on Henday south near Wye Road on May 8, 2024.
Suspicious vehicle fire on Henday south near Wye Road on May 8, 2024. Courtesy: Strathcona County RCMP
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

