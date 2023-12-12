Menu

Crime

Vehicle fire in Fort McMurray and suspicious death believed to be linked: RCMP

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted December 12, 2023 9:24 pm
File photo of a sign welcoming visitors to Fort McMurray during a media tour of the fire-damaged Alberta city on Monday, May 9, 2016.
File photo of a sign welcoming visitors to Fort McMurray during a media tour of the fire-damaged Alberta city on Monday, May 9, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
RCMP in Fort McMurray are investigating a death and believe a vehicle fire shortly afterwards is linked to the suspected crime.

Wood Buffalo RCMP responded just after 10 a.m. Tuesday to a suspicious death on Parsons Access Road near the Highway 63 turn-off in Fort McMurray.

Shortly after, RCMP said police received a call of a vehicle fire on Tower Road in the northern Alberta city.

It is believed the two incidents may be related, police said in a news release later in the day. Police did not say if a man or woman died.

Wood Buffalo RCMP are looking for the public’s assistance in the investigation, asking anyone who witnessed either event or who has footage — be it dashcam or otherwise — to come forward.

If anyone with information is asked to contact the Wood Buffalo RCMP Detachment at 780-788-4040. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online or by using the P3 Tips app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

