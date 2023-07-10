Human remains found in Strathcona County vehicle fire

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP major crimes unit is investigating after a body was found inside a vehicle that was on fire Sunday in Strathcona County, Alta.

At around 2:15 a.m. on July 9, a vehicle fire at an abandoned property near Range Road 233 and Township Road 514 was reported to Strathcona County RCMP.

A Chrysler Pacifica minivan was on fire at the location. When Strathcona Fire Services put out the fire, a body was found inside.

The vehicle was reported stolen to Edmonton police on June 16 from the area of 118 Avenue and 92 Street Northwest in Edmonton.

The chief medical examiner in Edmonton will conduct an autopsy on the remains on July 11.

The RCMP is asking anyone with a dashcam who was driving on Ellerslie Road Southwest (Township Road 514) between 34 Street and Range Road 232 between 1 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. on July 9 to contact them.

Also, anyone who saw a blue 2005 Chrysler Pacifica with Alberta licence plate CNC 1444 between June 16 and July 9 is asked to contact RCMP.

Strathcona County RCMP can be reached at (780) 467-7741 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at P3Tips.com or by using the P3 Tips app available through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.