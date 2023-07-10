Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Human remains found in Strathcona County vehicle fire

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted July 10, 2023 1:55 pm
Stock photo of a Chrysler Pacifica, provided by RCMP. View image in full screen
Stock photo of a Chrysler Pacifica, provided by RCMP. Supplied: Strathcona County RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The RCMP major crimes unit is investigating after a body was found inside a vehicle that was on fire Sunday in Strathcona County, Alta.

At around 2:15 a.m. on July 9, a vehicle fire at an abandoned property near Range Road 233 and Township Road 514 was reported to Strathcona County RCMP.

A Chrysler Pacifica minivan was on fire at the location. When Strathcona Fire Services put out the fire, a body was found inside.

The vehicle was reported stolen to Edmonton police on June 16 from the area of 118 Avenue and 92 Street Northwest in Edmonton.

Click to play video: 'Suspected body found in burnt-out vehicle in Sturgeon County'
Suspected body found in burnt-out vehicle in Sturgeon County

The chief medical examiner in Edmonton will conduct an autopsy on the remains on July 11.

Story continues below advertisement

The RCMP is asking anyone with a dashcam who was driving on Ellerslie Road Southwest (Township Road 514) between 34 Street and Range Road 232 between 1 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. on July 9 to contact them.

Also, anyone who saw a blue 2005 Chrysler Pacifica with Alberta licence plate CNC 1444 between June 16 and July 9 is asked to contact RCMP.

Strathcona County RCMP can be reached at (780) 467-7741 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at P3Tips.com or by using the P3 Tips app available through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Click to play video: 'Possible human remains discovered in south Edmonton'
Possible human remains discovered in south Edmonton
Related News
Alberta RCMPSuspicious DeathStrathcona CountyHuman RemainsVehicle FireStrathcona County RCMPRCMP Major Crimes UnitEllerslie RoadTownship road 514Range Road 223Strathcona Fire Services
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content