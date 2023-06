See more sharing options

A person is dead after a vehicle fire in northwest Edmonton Sunday night, police say.

Around 9:45 p.m., there was a vehicle fire in the area of 66 Street and 153 Avenue. Police found a dead person inside the burning vehicle.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area until further notice.

The investigation is preliminary. No causes or suspects have been determined.

The identity of the deceased remains unknown.