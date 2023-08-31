Explosion, vehicle fire sends black plume of smoke into air over downtown Edmonton

Ax explosion was heard and a thick plume of black smoke seen rising into the air late Thursday morning in downtown Edmonton.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said it was called around 11:30 a.m. to reports of an explosion in a vehicle at 100th Avenue and 112th Street in the Oliver area.
Six units, or about 20 firefighters, were dispatched with the first unit arriving on scene a minute after the call came in.
Currently, the vehicle fire is under control and crews are working to determine if it has spread to any nearby buildings,” said a statement from the fire department just before noon.
There were no reported injuries, EFRS said.
The cause of the explosion and fire is not yet known.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.
More to come…
