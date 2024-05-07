Northumberland Hills Hospital launches new palliative and supportive care division

Send this page to someone via email

During National Hospice Palliative Care Week, the hospital in Cobourg, Ont., has launched a new palliative and supportive care division.

Northumberland Hills Hospital on Tuesday also announced the appointment of Dr. Francesco Mulé as the head of service for the new division. Mulé joined the hospital in 2011 as an emergency department physician. The hospital says he also took on an informal lead for palliative care.

The hospital says he will build on his experience of helping patients and families navigate end-of-life care, pain and symptom management for his new role.

The hospital currently has a six-bed palliative care unit.

“Dr. Mulé’s proven medical expertise, strong clinical knowledge and commitment to person-centred care will be a key enabler to the expected growth and development of this division and its linkage, beyond the Palliative Care Unit, to other units in the hospital and the services and supports offered by our community partners,” stated hospital chief of staff Dr. Mukesh Bhargava.

Story continues below advertisement

“I thank the board for approving the creation of this dedicated division within NHH’s post-acute specialty services (PASS) program. It’s a model that follows one created with success in our growing maternal/child care program.”

The hospital will also create a new Palliative and Supportive Care Quality Practice Committee (QPC). The QPC will be co-chaired by Mulé and the clinical leader for PASS.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

The hospital says senior leadership, medical advisory committee and board reporting will flow through the dedicated QPC regarding NHH’s palliative and supportive care services.

“The addition of a new division of palliative and supportive care and QPC will bring transparency and structure to what was previously an ad hoc reporting process regarding palliative and supportivecare at NHH,” stated hospital president and CEO Susan Walsh.

“On behalf of our senior leadership team I want to thank Dr. Mulé for accepting this important role. Families in our community are very appreciative of the choices they now have for palliative and end-of-life care in Northumberland. Even as community supports grow and expand, we appreciate there will always be a role for hospital-based palliative care as well.”

Story continues below advertisement

Walsh says since the palliative care unit opened over 20 years ago, the hospital has been “committed to having an exceptional palliative care service.”

“With Dr. Mule’s support, and that of our entire interdisciplinary team and volunteer partners, we intend to do all in our power to sustain that service and expand it, to ensure consistent service throughout the hospital, for all in our care,” she said.