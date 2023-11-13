Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation’s Light Up a Life fundraiser turns 30

The Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation is marking the 30th anniversary of its Light Up a Life fundraising campaign in support of the hospital in Cobourg, Ont.

Since its inception in 1994, the campaign has raised more than $3.7 million for medical equipment and technology at Northumberland Hills Hospital, which is marking its 20th anniversary this year.

CEO Rhonda Cunningham says this year’s goal is to raise funds to support the purchase of an automatic tablet packager (ATP) for the hospital’s pharmacy, which prepares, dispenses and compounds medications for all patient-care departments.

NHH pharmacy manager Andrea Bonello says the machine will help streamline medication packaging, increase efficiency, reduce medication waste, improve patient safety and better support nursing workflows.

“Shifting away from the current manual process of packaging medications will save time for our team and allow staff to focus on other key tasks, while improving inventory control and offering less chance for human error,” said Bonello. “This will allow us to better support all departments and patients across NHH.”

Cunningham notes the campaign this week will see appeal letters sent to residents’ mailboxes across Northumberland County. She also noted two other third-party fundraisers which are supporting the Light Up a Life Campaign:

The ninth Annual Family Christmas at the Spry Family Christmas Tree Farm: Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Spry Family Christmas Tree Farm at 8329 Danforth Road. The event features a bonfire, chili lunch, hot chocolate, coffee and treats, Santa and Mrs.Claus available for photos with families. Most trees are $70 except for fir trees which are $100.

JJ’s Steak and Burgers in Cobourg is hosting a Christmas tree raffle throughout November. Tickets ($5 each of three for $10) can be purchased at the restaurant at 8 Elgin St. East until Nov. 30

“Each year, as responses to our appeal letters for Light Up a Life begin coming into our office, I am reminded of just how lucky we are to live in Northumberland County,” said Cummingham. “Our community has come together time and time again to support our hospital. As NHH continues to add new services and expand departments, we must continue to invest in the equipment and technology that will allow us to offer the best care possible. This is why we are asking our community to stand with us once again in keeping high quality, modern healthcare close to home.”

