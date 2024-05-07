Menu

Crime

2nd-degree murder charge laid in Prince Albert death investigation

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted May 7, 2024 9:46 am
1 min read
Police in Prince Albert arrested a man Saturday after responding to a violent family dispute.
Police in Prince Albert arrested a man Saturday after responding to a violent family dispute. File / Global News
A 29-year-old man in Prince Albert, Sask., is facing a second-degree murder charge after police responded to multiple calls Friday and Saturday.

The Prince Albert Police Service was called to the unit block of 28th Street West on Friday to assist Parkland Ambulance.

Everett Constant, 29, was taken to the hospital and later that day police said he assaulted hospital staff. After he was medically cleared he was arrested and held overnight.

On Saturday, Constant was released with orders to appear in court, but later that day officers responded to the same home for a report of a violent family dispute.

Police found 51-year-old Beverly Constant dead at the scene and arrested Everett and charged him with second-degree murder.

Everett made his first appearance in court Monday.

Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

