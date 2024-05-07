Menu

Crime

Shots fired into a residential building in Kitchener: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 7, 2024 8:46 am
1 min read
FILE photo. Gunshots were heard near Harold and Jean avenues. Waterloo police were investigating Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
FILE photo. Gunshots were heard near Harold and Jean avenues. Waterloo police were investigating Tuesday morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Waterloo Regional Police say shots were fired into a residential building in the Centreville area of Kitchener early Tuesday morning.

In a release, police say they were contacted at around 6:35 a.m., when the incident was reported near Harold and Jean avenues.

When officers arrived at the scene, police say they confirmed that a shooting had taken place.

In a tweet issued at 7:21 a.m., police asked residents to avoid the area as they will have a heavy presence as officers investigate the incident.

They say that detectives will be conducting a canvass in the area throughout Tuesday.

No physical injuries were reported to police who say that detectives it was a targeted incident.

