Shots fired into a residential building in Kitchener: police

Waterloo Regional Police say shots were fired into a residential building in the Centreville area of Kitchener early Tuesday morning.
In a release, police say they were contacted at around 6:35 a.m., when the incident was reported near Harold and Jean avenues.
When officers arrived at the scene, police say they confirmed that a shooting had taken place.
In a tweet issued at 7:21 a.m., police asked residents to avoid the area as they will have a heavy presence as officers investigate the incident.
They say that detectives will be conducting a canvass in the area throughout Tuesday.
No physical injuries were reported to police who say that detectives it was a targeted incident.
