Shots fired into a residential building in Kitchener: police

Waterloo Regional Police say shots were fired into a residential building in the Centreville area of Kitchener early Tuesday morning.

In a release, police say they were contacted at around 6:35 a.m., when the incident was reported near Harold and Jean avenues.

When officers arrived at the scene, police say they confirmed that a shooting had taken place.

In a tweet issued at 7:21 a.m., police asked residents to avoid the area as they will have a heavy presence as officers investigate the incident.

They say that detectives will be conducting a canvass in the area throughout Tuesday.

No physical injuries were reported to police who say that detectives it was a targeted incident.

Police are currently responding to a report of gunshots in the area of Harold Avenue and Jean Avenue in Kitchener. No physical injuries have been reported. There will be a heavy police presence in the area. Please avoid the area. Anyone with information is asked to call… pic.twitter.com/XZSpjgdwII — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) May 7, 2024