Fire

Video shows truck engulfed in flames on Gardiner Expressway in Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 6, 2024 4:34 pm
1 min read
A truck was engulfed in flames on the Gardiner Expressway in Toronto Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the scene in the eastbound lanes of the expressway near Kipling Avenue before 2 p.m.

A spokesperson for Toronto Fire Services said that the truck portion was fully engulfed, but not the trailer.

Video shot by Global News from the scene shows the blaze in the collector lanes, emergency crews responding and extinguishing it.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The driver was able to escape without any injuries, firefighters said.

Road closures were put in place due to the fire, but have all since been lifted.

