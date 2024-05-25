Shots fired at Toronto elementary school, police investigating

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two suspects reportedly discharged a firearm at the Bais Chaya Mushka Elementary School in Toronto early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers said the incident occurred shortly before 5 a.m. on May 25.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police said evidence of gunfire was found at the school located at Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue West.

There were no reported injuries.

Police said they would remain on scene while the investigation ensues and ask anyone with information to come forward.

No suspect information has been released at this time.