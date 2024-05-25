Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Shots fired at Toronto elementary school, police investigating

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted May 25, 2024 1:41 pm
1 min read
Officers said they found evidence of gunfire on scene at the elementary school. Police tape cordons off a crime scene in Toronto on Saturday, Jan 14, 2023. View image in full screen
Officers said they found evidence of gunfire on scene at the elementary school. Police tape cordons off a crime scene in Toronto on Saturday, Jan 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Two suspects reportedly discharged a firearm at the Bais Chaya Mushka Elementary School in Toronto early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers said the incident occurred shortly before 5 a.m. on May 25.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police said evidence of gunfire was found at the school located at Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue West.

There were no reported injuries.

Police said they would remain on scene while the investigation ensues and ask anyone with information to come forward.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

