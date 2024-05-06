Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

City of Vancouver hopes to have details on Canucks viewing parties ‘in the coming week’

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 6, 2024 3:36 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Vancouver Canucks fans celebrate as team eliminates Nashville Predators from playoffs'
Vancouver Canucks fans celebrate as team eliminates Nashville Predators from playoffs
Vancouver Canucks fans celebrate as team eliminates Nashville Predators from playoffs
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The City of Vancouver said it hopes to have more information in the coming week about any potential public viewing opportunities for Vancouver Canucks fans as the playoffs continue.

The Canucks host the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night for Game 1 of the second round.

“Round 2, here we go!” Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim said in a statement.

“It’s been super exciting watching our home team battle through Round 1 and the fans have been amazing at keeping the energy going.

“Having the playoffs in Vancouver is important on so many levels and we are so proud of everyone putting in the effort to make this a fun, family-friendly experience for everyone. Let’s keep it up!”

The city said various road closures will be in effect on game days and suggested everyone walk, cycle or take transit to get around the downtown area.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Canucks fans flock to Game 6 viewing event at Rogers arena'
Canucks fans flock to Game 6 viewing event at Rogers arena

Meanwhile, the City of New Westminster will be debating on Monday night about hosting Canucks viewing parties as Round 2 kicks off.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

In a report that will go before council, staff are recommending “a series of smaller, family-friendly, indoor venues, working with business associations to highlight businesses that are already offering viewing options, and working toward larger scale events in the Downtown and Uptown areas by collaborating with partners.”

Trending Now

In Delta, Canucks watch parties will continue at the North Delta Social Heart Plaza and if the Canucks advance to the Round 3 of the playoffs then a second playoff watch party location will be added in South Delta.

Both Port Coquitlam and Coquitlam held viewing parties for Round 1 of the playoffs but they have not announced if they will continue for Round 2.

Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Sports
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Sports

City of Vancouver hopes to have details on Canucks viewing parties ‘in the coming week’

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Vancouver Canucks fans celebrate as team eliminates Nashville Predators from playoffs'
Vancouver Canucks fans celebrate as team eliminates Nashville Predators from playoffs
Vancouver Canucks fans celebrate as team eliminates Nashville Predators from playoffs
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The City of Vancouver said it hopes to have more information in the coming week about any potential public viewing opportunities for Vancouver Canucks fans as the playoffs continue.

The Canucks host the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night for Game 1 of the second round.

“Round 2, here we go!” Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim said in a statement.

“It’s been super exciting watching our home team battle through Round 1 and the fans have been amazing at keeping the energy going.

“Having the playoffs in Vancouver is important on so many levels and we are so proud of everyone putting in the effort to make this a fun, family-friendly experience for everyone. Let’s keep it up!”

Story continues below advertisement
More on Sports

The city said various road closures will be in effect on game days and suggested everyone walk, cycle or take transit to get around the downtown area.

Click to play video: 'Canucks fans flock to Game 6 viewing event at Rogers arena'
Canucks fans flock to Game 6 viewing event at Rogers arena

Meanwhile, the City of New Westminster will be debating on Monday night about hosting Canucks viewing parties as Round 2 kicks off.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

In a report that will go before council, staff are recommending “a series of smaller, family-friendly, indoor venues, working with business associations to highlight businesses that are already offering viewing options, and working toward larger scale events in the Downtown and Uptown areas by collaborating with partners.”

Trending Now

In Delta, Canucks watch parties will continue at the North Delta Social Heart Plaza and if the Canucks advance to the Round 3 of the playoffs then a second playoff watch party location will be added in South Delta.

Story continues below advertisement

Both Port Coquitlam and Coquitlam held viewing parties for Round 1 of the playoffs but they have not announced if they will continue for Round 2.

 

Sponsored content

Sports

City of Vancouver hopes to have details on Canucks viewing parties ‘in the coming week’

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Vancouver Canucks fans celebrate as team eliminates Nashville Predators from playoffs'
Vancouver Canucks fans celebrate as team eliminates Nashville Predators from playoffs
Vancouver Canucks fans celebrate as team eliminates Nashville Predators from playoffs
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The City of Vancouver said it hopes to have more information in the coming week about any potential public viewing opportunities for Vancouver Canucks fans as the playoffs continue.

The Canucks host the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night for Game 1 of the second round.

“Round 2, here we go!” Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim said in a statement.

“It’s been super exciting watching our home team battle through Round 1 and the fans have been amazing at keeping the energy going.

“Having the playoffs in Vancouver is important on so many levels and we are so proud of everyone putting in the effort to make this a fun, family-friendly experience for everyone. Let’s keep it up!”

Story continues below advertisement

The city said various road closures will be in effect on game days and suggested everyone walk, cycle or take transit to get around the downtown area.

Click to play video: 'Canucks fans flock to Game 6 viewing event at Rogers arena'
Canucks fans flock to Game 6 viewing event at Rogers arena

Meanwhile, the City of New Westminster will be debating on Monday night about hosting Canucks viewing parties as Round 2 kicks off.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

In a report that will go before council, staff are recommending “a series of smaller, family-friendly, indoor venues, working with business associations to highlight businesses that are already offering viewing options, and working toward larger scale events in the Downtown and Uptown areas by collaborating with partners.”

Trending Now

In Delta, Canucks watch parties will continue at the North Delta Social Heart Plaza and if the Canucks advance to the Round 3 of the playoffs then a second playoff watch party location will be added in South Delta.

Story continues below advertisement

Both Port Coquitlam and Coquitlam held viewing parties for Round 1 of the playoffs but they have not announced if they will continue for Round 2.

 

Sponsored content

Sports

City of Vancouver hopes to have details on Canucks viewing parties ‘in the coming week’

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Vancouver Canucks fans celebrate as team eliminates Nashville Predators from playoffs'
Vancouver Canucks fans celebrate as team eliminates Nashville Predators from playoffs
Vancouver Canucks fans celebrate as team eliminates Nashville Predators from playoffs
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The City of Vancouver said it hopes to have more information in the coming week about any potential public viewing opportunities for Vancouver Canucks fans as the playoffs continue.

The Canucks host the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night for Game 1 of the second round.

“Round 2, here we go!” Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim said in a statement.

“It’s been super exciting watching our home team battle through Round 1 and the fans have been amazing at keeping the energy going.

“Having the playoffs in Vancouver is important on so many levels and we are so proud of everyone putting in the effort to make this a fun, family-friendly experience for everyone. Let’s keep it up!”

Story continues below advertisement

The city said various road closures will be in effect on game days and suggested everyone walk, cycle or take transit to get around the downtown area.

Click to play video: 'Canucks fans flock to Game 6 viewing event at Rogers arena'
Canucks fans flock to Game 6 viewing event at Rogers arena

Meanwhile, the City of New Westminster will be debating on Monday night about hosting Canucks viewing parties as Round 2 kicks off.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

In a report that will go before council, staff are recommending “a series of smaller, family-friendly, indoor venues, working with business associations to highlight businesses that are already offering viewing options, and working toward larger scale events in the Downtown and Uptown areas by collaborating with partners.”

Trending Now

In Delta, Canucks watch parties will continue at the North Delta Social Heart Plaza and if the Canucks advance to the Round 3 of the playoffs then a second playoff watch party location will be added in South Delta.

Story continues below advertisement

Both Port Coquitlam and Coquitlam held viewing parties for Round 1 of the playoffs but they have not announced if they will continue for Round 2.

 

Sponsored content

Sports

City of Vancouver hopes to have details on Canucks viewing parties ‘in the coming week’

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Vancouver Canucks fans celebrate as team eliminates Nashville Predators from playoffs'
Vancouver Canucks fans celebrate as team eliminates Nashville Predators from playoffs
Vancouver Canucks fans celebrate as team eliminates Nashville Predators from playoffs
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The City of Vancouver said it hopes to have more information in the coming week about any potential public viewing opportunities for Vancouver Canucks fans as the playoffs continue.

The Canucks host the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night for Game 1 of the second round.

“Round 2, here we go!” Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim said in a statement.

“It’s been super exciting watching our home team battle through Round 1 and the fans have been amazing at keeping the energy going.

“Having the playoffs in Vancouver is important on so many levels and we are so proud of everyone putting in the effort to make this a fun, family-friendly experience for everyone. Let’s keep it up!”

Story continues below advertisement

The city said various road closures will be in effect on game days and suggested everyone walk, cycle or take transit to get around the downtown area.

Click to play video: 'Canucks fans flock to Game 6 viewing event at Rogers arena'
Canucks fans flock to Game 6 viewing event at Rogers arena

Meanwhile, the City of New Westminster will be debating on Monday night about hosting Canucks viewing parties as Round 2 kicks off.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

In a report that will go before council, staff are recommending “a series of smaller, family-friendly, indoor venues, working with business associations to highlight businesses that are already offering viewing options, and working toward larger scale events in the Downtown and Uptown areas by collaborating with partners.”

Trending Now

In Delta, Canucks watch parties will continue at the North Delta Social Heart Plaza and if the Canucks advance to the Round 3 of the playoffs then a second playoff watch party location will be added in South Delta.

Story continues below advertisement

Both Port Coquitlam and Coquitlam held viewing parties for Round 1 of the playoffs but they have not announced if they will continue for Round 2.

 

Sponsored content

Sports

City of Vancouver hopes to have details on Canucks viewing parties ‘in the coming week’

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Vancouver Canucks fans celebrate as team eliminates Nashville Predators from playoffs'
Vancouver Canucks fans celebrate as team eliminates Nashville Predators from playoffs
Vancouver Canucks fans celebrate as team eliminates Nashville Predators from playoffs
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The City of Vancouver said it hopes to have more information in the coming week about any potential public viewing opportunities for Vancouver Canucks fans as the playoffs continue.

The Canucks host the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night for Game 1 of the second round.

“Round 2, here we go!” Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim said in a statement.

“It’s been super exciting watching our home team battle through Round 1 and the fans have been amazing at keeping the energy going.

“Having the playoffs in Vancouver is important on so many levels and we are so proud of everyone putting in the effort to make this a fun, family-friendly experience for everyone. Let’s keep it up!”

Story continues below advertisement

The city said various road closures will be in effect on game days and suggested everyone walk, cycle or take transit to get around the downtown area.

Click to play video: 'Canucks fans flock to Game 6 viewing event at Rogers arena'
Canucks fans flock to Game 6 viewing event at Rogers arena

Meanwhile, the City of New Westminster will be debating on Monday night about hosting Canucks viewing parties as Round 2 kicks off.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

In a report that will go before council, staff are recommending “a series of smaller, family-friendly, indoor venues, working with business associations to highlight businesses that are already offering viewing options, and working toward larger scale events in the Downtown and Uptown areas by collaborating with partners.”

Trending Now

In Delta, Canucks watch parties will continue at the North Delta Social Heart Plaza and if the Canucks advance to the Round 3 of the playoffs then a second playoff watch party location will be added in South Delta.

Story continues below advertisement

Both Port Coquitlam and Coquitlam held viewing parties for Round 1 of the playoffs but they have not announced if they will continue for Round 2.

 

Sponsored content

Sports

City of Vancouver hopes to have details on Canucks viewing parties ‘in the coming week’

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Vancouver Canucks fans celebrate as team eliminates Nashville Predators from playoffs'
Vancouver Canucks fans celebrate as team eliminates Nashville Predators from playoffs
Vancouver Canucks fans celebrate as team eliminates Nashville Predators from playoffs
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The City of Vancouver said it hopes to have more information in the coming week about any potential public viewing opportunities for Vancouver Canucks fans as the playoffs continue.

The Canucks host the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night for Game 1 of the second round.

“Round 2, here we go!” Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim said in a statement.

“It’s been super exciting watching our home team battle through Round 1 and the fans have been amazing at keeping the energy going.

“Having the playoffs in Vancouver is important on so many levels and we are so proud of everyone putting in the effort to make this a fun, family-friendly experience for everyone. Let’s keep it up!”

Story continues below advertisement

The city said various road closures will be in effect on game days and suggested everyone walk, cycle or take transit to get around the downtown area.

Click to play video: 'Canucks fans flock to Game 6 viewing event at Rogers arena'
Canucks fans flock to Game 6 viewing event at Rogers arena

Meanwhile, the City of New Westminster will be debating on Monday night about hosting Canucks viewing parties as Round 2 kicks off.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

In a report that will go before council, staff are recommending “a series of smaller, family-friendly, indoor venues, working with business associations to highlight businesses that are already offering viewing options, and working toward larger scale events in the Downtown and Uptown areas by collaborating with partners.”

Trending Now

In Delta, Canucks watch parties will continue at the North Delta Social Heart Plaza and if the Canucks advance to the Round 3 of the playoffs then a second playoff watch party location will be added in South Delta.

Story continues below advertisement

Both Port Coquitlam and Coquitlam held viewing parties for Round 1 of the playoffs but they have not announced if they will continue for Round 2.

 

Sponsored content

Sports

City of Vancouver hopes to have details on Canucks viewing parties ‘in the coming week’

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Vancouver Canucks fans celebrate as team eliminates Nashville Predators from playoffs'
Vancouver Canucks fans celebrate as team eliminates Nashville Predators from playoffs
Vancouver Canucks fans celebrate as team eliminates Nashville Predators from playoffs
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The City of Vancouver said it hopes to have more information in the coming week about any potential public viewing opportunities for Vancouver Canucks fans as the playoffs continue.

The Canucks host the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night for Game 1 of the second round.

“Round 2, here we go!” Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim said in a statement.

“It’s been super exciting watching our home team battle through Round 1 and the fans have been amazing at keeping the energy going.

“Having the playoffs in Vancouver is important on so many levels and we are so proud of everyone putting in the effort to make this a fun, family-friendly experience for everyone. Let’s keep it up!”

Story continues below advertisement

The city said various road closures will be in effect on game days and suggested everyone walk, cycle or take transit to get around the downtown area.

Click to play video: 'Canucks fans flock to Game 6 viewing event at Rogers arena'
Canucks fans flock to Game 6 viewing event at Rogers arena

Meanwhile, the City of New Westminster will be debating on Monday night about hosting Canucks viewing parties as Round 2 kicks off.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

In a report that will go before council, staff are recommending “a series of smaller, family-friendly, indoor venues, working with business associations to highlight businesses that are already offering viewing options, and working toward larger scale events in the Downtown and Uptown areas by collaborating with partners.”

Trending Now

In Delta, Canucks watch parties will continue at the North Delta Social Heart Plaza and if the Canucks advance to the Round 3 of the playoffs then a second playoff watch party location will be added in South Delta.

Story continues below advertisement

Both Port Coquitlam and Coquitlam held viewing parties for Round 1 of the playoffs but they have not announced if they will continue for Round 2.

 

Sponsored content

Sports

City of Vancouver hopes to have details on Canucks viewing parties ‘in the coming week’

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Vancouver Canucks fans celebrate as team eliminates Nashville Predators from playoffs'
Vancouver Canucks fans celebrate as team eliminates Nashville Predators from playoffs
Vancouver Canucks fans celebrate as team eliminates Nashville Predators from playoffs
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The City of Vancouver said it hopes to have more information in the coming week about any potential public viewing opportunities for Vancouver Canucks fans as the playoffs continue.

The Canucks host the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night for Game 1 of the second round.

“Round 2, here we go!” Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim said in a statement.

“It’s been super exciting watching our home team battle through Round 1 and the fans have been amazing at keeping the energy going.

“Having the playoffs in Vancouver is important on so many levels and we are so proud of everyone putting in the effort to make this a fun, family-friendly experience for everyone. Let’s keep it up!”

Story continues below advertisement

The city said various road closures will be in effect on game days and suggested everyone walk, cycle or take transit to get around the downtown area.

Click to play video: 'Canucks fans flock to Game 6 viewing event at Rogers arena'
Canucks fans flock to Game 6 viewing event at Rogers arena

Meanwhile, the City of New Westminster will be debating on Monday night about hosting Canucks viewing parties as Round 2 kicks off.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

In a report that will go before council, staff are recommending “a series of smaller, family-friendly, indoor venues, working with business associations to highlight businesses that are already offering viewing options, and working toward larger scale events in the Downtown and Uptown areas by collaborating with partners.”

Trending Now

In Delta, Canucks watch parties will continue at the North Delta Social Heart Plaza and if the Canucks advance to the Round 3 of the playoffs then a second playoff watch party location will be added in South Delta.

Story continues below advertisement

Both Port Coquitlam and Coquitlam held viewing parties for Round 1 of the playoffs but they have not announced if they will continue for Round 2.

 

Sponsored content

Sports

City of Vancouver hopes to have details on Canucks viewing parties ‘in the coming week’

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Vancouver Canucks fans celebrate as team eliminates Nashville Predators from playoffs'
Vancouver Canucks fans celebrate as team eliminates Nashville Predators from playoffs
Vancouver Canucks fans celebrate as team eliminates Nashville Predators from playoffs
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The City of Vancouver said it hopes to have more information in the coming week about any potential public viewing opportunities for Vancouver Canucks fans as the playoffs continue.

The Canucks host the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night for Game 1 of the second round.

“Round 2, here we go!” Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim said in a statement.

“It’s been super exciting watching our home team battle through Round 1 and the fans have been amazing at keeping the energy going.

“Having the playoffs in Vancouver is important on so many levels and we are so proud of everyone putting in the effort to make this a fun, family-friendly experience for everyone. Let’s keep it up!”

Story continues below advertisement

The city said various road closures will be in effect on game days and suggested everyone walk, cycle or take transit to get around the downtown area.

Click to play video: 'Canucks fans flock to Game 6 viewing event at Rogers arena'
Canucks fans flock to Game 6 viewing event at Rogers arena

Meanwhile, the City of New Westminster will be debating on Monday night about hosting Canucks viewing parties as Round 2 kicks off.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

In a report that will go before council, staff are recommending “a series of smaller, family-friendly, indoor venues, working with business associations to highlight businesses that are already offering viewing options, and working toward larger scale events in the Downtown and Uptown areas by collaborating with partners.”

Trending Now

In Delta, Canucks watch parties will continue at the North Delta Social Heart Plaza and if the Canucks advance to the Round 3 of the playoffs then a second playoff watch party location will be added in South Delta.

Story continues below advertisement

Both Port Coquitlam and Coquitlam held viewing parties for Round 1 of the playoffs but they have not announced if they will continue for Round 2.

 

Sponsored content

AdChoices