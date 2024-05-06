City of Vancouver hopes to have details on Canucks viewing parties ‘in the coming week’

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Vancouver said it hopes to have more information in the coming week about any potential public viewing opportunities for Vancouver Canucks fans as the playoffs continue.

The Canucks host the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night for Game 1 of the second round.

“Round 2, here we go!” Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim said in a statement.

“It’s been super exciting watching our home team battle through Round 1 and the fans have been amazing at keeping the energy going.

“Having the playoffs in Vancouver is important on so many levels and we are so proud of everyone putting in the effort to make this a fun, family-friendly experience for everyone. Let’s keep it up!”

The city said various road closures will be in effect on game days and suggested everyone walk, cycle or take transit to get around the downtown area.

Story continues below advertisement

2:26 Canucks fans flock to Game 6 viewing event at Rogers arena

Meanwhile, the City of New Westminster will be debating on Monday night about hosting Canucks viewing parties as Round 2 kicks off.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

In a report that will go before council, staff are recommending “a series of smaller, family-friendly, indoor venues, working with business associations to highlight businesses that are already offering viewing options, and working toward larger scale events in the Downtown and Uptown areas by collaborating with partners.”

In Delta, Canucks watch parties will continue at the North Delta Social Heart Plaza and if the Canucks advance to the Round 3 of the playoffs then a second playoff watch party location will be added in South Delta.

Both Port Coquitlam and Coquitlam held viewing parties for Round 1 of the playoffs but they have not announced if they will continue for Round 2.