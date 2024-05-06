Youth accused of stabbing man ‘multiple times’ at Halifax-area home

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

RCMP in Nova Scotia say a youth is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault, after a stabbing Sunday morning in the community of Prospect Bay outside Halifax.

Police received a weapons complaint regarding an address on Prospect Bay Road just after 9 a.m.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“While officers were on route, they learned that a stabbing had occurred,” RCMP noted in a Monday release.

Officers found a 42-year-old man who had “been stabbed multiple times after a verbal argument with a youth known to him.”

“The male youth was safely arrested when he voluntarily exited the residence,” police added.

The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to RCMP, the youth will appear in youth court Monday and face the following charges:

Story continues below advertisement