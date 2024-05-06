Youth accused of stabbing man ‘multiple times’ at Halifax-area home

RCMP in Nova Scotia say a youth is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault, after a stabbing Sunday morning in the community of Prospect Bay outside Halifax.
Police received a weapons complaint regarding an address on Prospect Bay Road just after 9 a.m.
“While officers were on route, they learned that a stabbing had occurred,” RCMP noted in a Monday release.
Officers found a 42-year-old man who had “been stabbed multiple times after a verbal argument with a youth known to him.”
“The male youth was safely arrested when he voluntarily exited the residence,” police added.
The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to RCMP, the youth will appear in youth court Monday and face the following charges:
- attempted murder
- aggravated assault
- possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose
- assault with a weapon
- uttering threats
- Winnipeg man admits to killing 4 women but says he’s not criminally responsible
- Illegal gambling hits Ontario high school, students threatened over debts: police
- Hardeep Singh Nijjar homicide suspects to be transferred to B.C. ahead of court appearance
- Overwhelmed with spam texts? Stats show the problem is getting worse
Comments