Crime

Youth accused of stabbing man ‘multiple times’ at Halifax-area home

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted May 6, 2024 12:48 pm
1 min read
RCMP in Halifax charged a youth following a stabbing in Prospect Bay on Sunday. The victim has non-life-threatening injuries. View image in full screen
RCMP in Halifax charged a youth following a stabbing in Prospect Bay on Sunday. The victim has non-life-threatening injuries. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
RCMP in Nova Scotia say a youth is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault, after a stabbing Sunday morning in the community of Prospect Bay outside Halifax.

Police received a weapons complaint regarding an address on Prospect Bay Road just after 9 a.m.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“While officers were on route, they learned that a stabbing had occurred,” RCMP noted in a Monday release.

Officers found a 42-year-old man who had “been stabbed multiple times after a verbal argument with a youth known to him.”

“The male youth was safely arrested when he voluntarily exited the residence,” police added.

The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to RCMP, the youth will appear in youth court Monday and face the following charges:

Story continues below advertisement
  • attempted murder
  • aggravated assault
  • possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose
  • assault with a weapon
  • uttering threats
