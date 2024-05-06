Kingston, Ont. business aims to offer inclusion by hiring persons with disabilities

Send this page to someone via email

In the heart of Kingston, a small business is making big waves with its innovative approach to inclusivity. Brynn’s Fresh Market isn’t just another grocery store; it’s a beacon of acceptance and empowerment, as exemplified by its unique business model.

The brainchild behind Brynn’s is Nick Foley. He and his daughter, Brynn, who is the inspiration for the store’s namesake, have a shared excitement about the store, which isn’t just about the business itself but about the inclusive environment it fosters.

“When I saw the store, I was so excited and happy,” said Brynn Foley, Nick’s daughter.

Brynn’s isn’t your average big-box grocery store. It stands out not only for its local charm but for its underlying philosophy.

“We want a safe place for Brynn. When she’s old enough to work, we want a safe place for her to be exactly who she is and be in an environment that is conducive to her strengths and who she is as a young person,” Nick said.

Brynn Foley, the namesake of the market and a devoted Taylor Swift fan, may be too young to join the workforce, but her father has already laid the groundwork for her future.

Nick is committed to employing individuals with disabilities, aiming for 50 per cent of his staff to represent this demographic.

“We created an environment for people who have different types of abilities to feel safe and empowered and to make a fair and equitable wage,” Nick Foley said.

This commitment to inclusivity resonates deeply with employees like Madison Smith, who shares her experience of unparalleled patience and acceptance at Brynn’s.

“I’ve never experienced (anything) that really includes people with disabilities before,” she said.

Looking towards the future, Brynn is already preparing for her role in the family business. “There’s a lot of stuff here, and I get paid money, and I’m excited because I like to do stuff and go have fun,” she said.

In a world where kindness and inclusivity are paramount, Brynn’s Fresh Market stands as a shining example of what businesses can achieve when they prioritize acceptance and empowerment.