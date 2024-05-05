Motorcyclist dies in crash in Kawartha Lakes: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A motorcyclist is dead following a single vehicle crash in the City of Kawartha Lakes, Ont., on Saturday afternoon.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say emergency crews responded to a motorcycle crash around 1:40 p.m on Mount Horeb Road near Lilac Road, in the west end of the village of Omemee.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

OPP say the lone motorcyclist, a 73-year-man from Pontypool in Kawartha Lakes, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Mount Horeb Road was closed between Hogsback Road and Old Mill Road as OPP investigated the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

OPP say anyone who may have witnessed or has video/dash camera recordings of the collision is asked to call the Kawartha Lakes detachment at 1-888-310-1122.