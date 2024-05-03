No charges laid after Guelph cyclist collides with SUV

Guelph police are reporting no injuries following a collision between a vehicle and a cyclist.
Police said a 60-year-old cyclist was riding on Stone Road and Village Green Drive when he collided with an SUV.
He wore no helmet at the time of the incident.
Police said the cyclist sustained minor injuries but didn’t require medical assistance.
No charges are being laid.
