Crime

No charges laid after Guelph cyclist collides with SUV

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted May 3, 2024 10:51 am
1 min read
Guelph police say no charges will be laid after a cyclist ran into an SUV at an east end intersection. A 60-year-old man has minor injuries but didn't need medical attention. View image in full screen
Guelph police say no charges will be laid after a cyclist ran into an SUV at an east end intersection. A 60-year-old man has minor injuries but didn't need medical attention. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Guelph police are reporting no injuries following a collision between a vehicle and a cyclist.

Police said a 60-year-old cyclist was riding on Stone Road and Village Green Drive when he collided with an SUV.

He wore no helmet at the time of the incident.

Police said the cyclist sustained minor injuries but didn’t require medical assistance.

No charges are being laid.

