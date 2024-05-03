No charges laid after Guelph cyclist collides with SUV

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Guelph police are reporting no injuries following a collision between a vehicle and a cyclist.

Police said a 60-year-old cyclist was riding on Stone Road and Village Green Drive when he collided with an SUV.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

He wore no helmet at the time of the incident.

Police said the cyclist sustained minor injuries but didn’t require medical assistance.

No charges are being laid.