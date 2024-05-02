Menu

Headline link
Canada

Booze on beach locations could increase to 8 in Kelowna

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 2, 2024 6:15 pm
1 min read
File photo. Rotary Beach Park in Kelowna, B.C., could be added to the city's list where beachgoers can publicly consume alcohol. View image in full screen
File photo. Rotary Beach Park in Kelowna, B.C., could be added to the city's list where beachgoers can publicly consume alcohol. Google Maps
Booze on the beach could soon be allowed at more Kelowna parks this year.

On Monday, May 6, city council will look at a recommendation to increase the number of locations where alcohol can be publicly imbibed along the shores of Okanagan Lake.

Currently, the city’s bylaw allowing responsible use of liquor in local parks applies only to Waterfront Park, Kinsmen Park and Boyce-Gyro Beach Park.

According to the recommendation, five more parks would be added to the list where the public could enjoy a frosty beverage in public between May 15 and Sept. 15.

The trend of allowing beachgoers to sip chardonnay during sunset took root during the pandemic.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The proposed parks in Kelowna are:

  • Cedar Creek Park
  • Rotary Beach Park
  • Sarsons Beach Park
  • Strathcona Beach Park
  • Sutherland Bay Park

Notably, public consumption of alcohol will only be permitted between noon and 9 p.m., along with exclusion areas (such as near playgrounds). Glass is also prohibited.

The report noted that calls to police at the three parks fell in 2023 when compared to 2022 statistics.

Trending Now

Waterfront Park

  • 2022: 138 calls for service
  • 2023: 112 calls for service
  • Change: 18.84 per cent

Kinsman Park

  • 2022: 19 calls for service
  • 2023: 9 calls for service
  • Change: 52.63 per cent

Boyce-Gyro Park

  • 2022: 63 calls for service
  • 2023: 23 calls for service
  • Change: 63.49 per cent

The report says by allowing more designated areas for responsible liquor consumption, “we are creating an opportunity to promote responsible behavoiur.”

“Many people who live in multi-unit residential developments do not have access to private outdoor space,” it reads. “This was underlined during the pandemic, which motivated many municipalities to pilot the responsible consumption of liquor in park spaces.”

The report is available online.

 

