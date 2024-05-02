Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Neighbours upset ‘eyesore’ structure in Charleswood given OK despite lack of permits

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 2, 2024 3:33 pm
2 min read
Charleswood resident Darren Van Wynsberghe looks at an oversized garage built next door to his property. Members of the community say they're frustrated that the structure was allowed by a city committee despite a lack of permits. View image in full screen
Charleswood resident Darren Van Wynsberghe looks at an oversized garage built next door to his property. Members of the community say they're frustrated that the structure was allowed by a city committee despite a lack of permits. Iris Dyck / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Charleswood resident says he’s upset a neighbour isn’t facing consequences for a massive, newly-constructed ‘eyesore’ of a garage.

The 4,900-square foot building — five times the size that city bylaws allow — is located on Liberty Street, south of Wilkes Avenue.

Despite having no permits or approvals for the project, the homeowner was allowed to keep the property as-is by a city appeals committee, contrary to a public service recommendation.

Mike Maskel, who lives a few doors down, told 680 CJOB’s Connecting Winnipeg he fears the move could set a bad precedent and encourage other Winnipeggers to build without the proper approvals or input from neighbours.

“The building went up… without any stamped approvals, without a zoning variance to alert the neighbours about his intent to build such a structure,” Maskel said. “He essentially put this thing up in short order, almost under cover of darkness.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Online permit improvements'
Online permit improvements

Maskel said he’s not the only community member frustrated by the decision.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“Two or three other neighbours were in attendance at the meeting yesterday, and they’re all equally upset with the way this has transpired.

“While it is not totally visible from the front street, it is visible from the neighbour on the one side, it’s certainly viewable from the back property on Loudon Road, and it does stand out like a sore thumb.

“If you’re going to build something of a nature that contravenes the bylaw, it has to have a building permit, has to have the zoning variances — that’s just the good neighbour thing to do.”

Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood Coun. Evan Duncan says the city doesn’t want to encourage residents to find bylaw loopholes, but his frustration is less with the resident himself and more with the committee that made the decision to allow the garage to remain as-is.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“I think that this sends the wrong message to Winnipeggers — that essentially you can build a structure and beg for forgiveness after — and if you get the right committee sitting at appeals that it’ll just be given the OK,” Duncan told Global Winnipeg.

“I think unfortunately there is a mentality that ‘the permitting process is too difficult, so I’m going to go about it anyway and if I get caught I end up paying whatever fines’… that’s not the way we want to do business here.”

A big part of the reason the permitting process exists, Duncan said, is to keep residents and the community safe, and he encourages Winnipeggers to continue following the rules.

Click to play video: 'Changes to Winnipeg zoning bylaws bringing in federal housing funds'
Changes to Winnipeg zoning bylaws bringing in federal housing funds
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices